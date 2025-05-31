Severe storms to continue as calendar turns to June

Many states across the U.S. experienced severe weather from hail storms to tornadoes from May 26-30. Some of the most impacted states include Colorado, Texas, Louisiana and Georgia, among others.

Friday offered a break from thunderstorms in the Plains. The stormy corridor shifted back into the Plains on Saturday. Unfortunately for storm-weary residents, AccuWeather meteorologists say that more severe weather is on the way.

Thunderstorms that are expected to form in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma on Saturday night will dive southward into Sunday morning. This could give residents of places like Oklahoma City an early wakeup call. From there, the storms will lose some of their intensity and may largely fall apart as they head toward Dallas by mid-morning on Sunday.

However, storms are likely to redevelop Sunday afternoon. While they could form as far north as Dallas, they can be a bit more numerous farther to the south. The focus will be in Texas, with cities such as Waco, Austin and Houston all in the risk zone for Sunday afternoon and evening. Hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

A much wider expanse of real estate will be at risk for severe weather on Monday.

"A dynamic pair of storms set to march into the western United States this weekend are expected to work in tandem to prompt a risk for severe weather across the center of the nation on Monday, with hail, damaging winds and the potential for a few tornadoes being the main concerns," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Other factors will come together to continue the severe weather into Tuesday and Wednesday. A fast-moving river of air in the upper atmosphere, known as the jet stream, will begin to strengthen over the Plains. In addition, warm and humid air will be flowing northward from the Gulf.

A cold front moving eastward will also act as focusing mechanism for the thunderstorms. The cold front will collide with a preceding warm air mass. This difference in temperature will be another ingredient for the severe storms.

The severe risk on Tuesday will extend from southwestern Wisconsin and western Illinois southwestward to northern Texas on Tuesday. This will be east of the area at risk the previous day.

The front will continue eastward on Wednesday. One difference on Wednesday will be a loss of some of the energy in the atmosphere. While the initial energy weakens, a new storm will be moving into the southern Plains.

"Another wave of low pressure is expected to roll out of the Rockies and into the central United States into midweek, which can keep the risk for severe weather in place across the center of the nation," said Buckingham.

Even in the absence of severe weather, that new area of low pressure moving along the front will enhance rainfall. In parts of this area, the rainfall will help to alleviate a developing drought.

Meanwhile, other places such as central and southern Missouri, southeastern Kansas and Oklahoma have had rainfall well above the historical average in May. For example, Springfield, Missouri, has received 7.57 inches of rain. Well over half of that came in just a three-day span. Therefore, some rivers and streams may be be elevated and any excessive rain could cause localized flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to progress eastward to end the week. Meanwhile, the next cold front will be moving into the Plains by next weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor any potential for severe weather with that front in the coming days.

