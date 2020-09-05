Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms rattle midwestern US over holiday weekend
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 5:13 AM
The storms will target areas from South Dakota to Illinois starting later on Saturday.
The lull in severe weather over the Midwest has come to an end as dangerous thunderstorms will sweep eastward across the region into Sunday night.
Severe weather held off until after dark on Saturday, but thunderstorms quickly became explosive. Damaging winds, large hail and downpours targeted areas from western and southern Minnesota to northeastern Iowa and northern Illinois.
Severe thunderstorms were ongoing during the early morning hours of Sunday across part of the Midwest. (AccuWeather)
Saturday night’s complex of thunderstorms remained heavy and locally gusty as it rolled through southeastward through Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, the atmosphere is likely to recharge farther southwest as the sun comes out and the ground heats up. Severe thunderstorms may reignite across southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and into central Michigan through Sunday night.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect winds to gust to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, with flooding downpours and large hail among the primary storm threats. There may be a threat for isolated tornadoes as storms initially form.
Anyone fishing, golfing or cooking out on Sunday evening should keep a close watch on the sky and be prepared to seek shelter indoors at the first clap of thunder.
On Labor Day, some cooler air will spill into the region behind the severe weather, but that won't necessarily be accompanied by dry weather for everyone. Find out more in AccuWeather's detailed Labor Day forecast.
