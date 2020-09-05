15 years later, Katrina hero still treasures moment of hope

Fifteen years after rescuing a family, this Air Force veteran shared his story of delving into the horrors of Katrina and surfacing with new strength.

Read More Chevron right

Fast-growing wildfire traps campers at reservoir in central California

Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size.

Read More Chevron right

Drastic Denver temperature plunge yet to come could set historic record

This would be the earliest in recorded history that a swing of this magnitude occurs.