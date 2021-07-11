Severe storms ignite yet again across central US
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 3:12 AM EDT
Strong to severe thunderstorms struck many communities across the central U.S. from Friday to Saturday, bringing flooding downpours and damaging winds.
After an active day of severe weather across the central United States on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists say that the atmosphere was primed to reload and unleash another round of hazardous weather on Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain to parts of the nation's midsection on Friday.
Hailstones slightly larger than softballs pelted a portion of southern Nebraska on Friday evening. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer shared a video on social media of "gorilla hail" pelting the shattered windshield of his car as he drove toward Alliance, Nebraska.
Elsewhere in Nebraska, an astonishing wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at Omaha Eppley Airfield.
Storms approached Des Moines, Iowa, around 3 p.m. local time on Friday, July 9. (Des Moines Police Department)
The storms persisted on Saturday and even turned deadly after a 12-year-old girl was swept away in flood water in St. Louis County, Missouri, according to The Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl was riding in a car that got swept into a storm drain amid flash flooding. The driver of the vehicle and two other children were able to escape, but the 12-year-old girl was swept into the drain and her body was later found, The Associated Press reported.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the death was "another tragic event that could’ve been avoided."
AccuWeather forecasters advise people in areas impacted by heavy rain to never attempt to cross floodwaters as it can quickly turn into a deadly situation.
Tens of thousands of people were out of power in Nebraska and Missouri early Saturday evening. At one point, Nebraska had over 95,000 customers without power while Missouri had more than 41,000 customers in the dark, according to PowerOutage.us.
In Illinois, three tornado reports were made on Saturday in Cass County. In Schuyler County, Illinois, a homeowner watched as a tornado caused damage to a pole barn then a line of trees.
Powerful storms continued to impact the center of the country into early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, the opportunity for heavier thunderstorms will extend across a good portion of the eastern half of the nation. Areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and even portions of the Great Lakes can experience downpours on Sunday.
Some of the drenching storms from central Tennessee to Lake Erie and eastward into Pennsylvania have the potential to become severe on Sunday afternoon and evening.
"Not only is there the risk of flooding associated with these thunderstorms, but damaging winds are also likely in cities such as Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either.
Parts of the areas set to be impacted by stormy weather this weekend are already running abnormally wet so far this summer.
Columbia, Missouri, for example, has picked up more than 200 percent of its normal precipitation since the first day of meteorological summer on June 1. Farther north, Chicago has picked up more than 150 percent of its normal precipitation for the same time frame.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will only work to bulk up rainfall totals across the central United States this weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a period of drier weather is on the horizon for the waterlogged area.
"The storm system will gradually fall apart by Monday, with only spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Midwest and Great Lakes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
Another period of widespread rain and thunderstorms may return to the Midwest by midweek as a cold front approaches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.