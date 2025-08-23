Rain, flooding risk to increase in the Rockies and southern Plains next week

Copied

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg was live on the AccuWeather Network on Aug. 22 with a look at what you can expect the weather to be like next week.

Hot and dry weather has been the theme in the central and southern Plains lately, fairly typical of summer. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say that both the temperatures and rain will be falling in the near future.

The pattern change will occur as early as Sunday.

"An expansive area of high pressure anchored over the Midwest will cause an onshore flow from the northwestern Gulf, increasing moisture across the central and southern Plains late this weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Youman.

Thunderstorms could initially develop as far west as Eastern California, Nevada and Utah. However, that area will not be the focus of heavy rain.

By Sunday night, the first of two potential episodes of flooding will begin to take shape.

"Multiple waves of energy will come off the Colorado Rockies, resulting in several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms from eastern Colorado through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles into Kansas and Oklahoma," explained Youman.

Rain and thunderstorms will initially develop in Colorado and northern New Mexico before moving eastward into Kansas, Oklahoma and the northern Texas Panhandle late Sunday night and Monday morning. Those storms can then advance into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas before falling apart later on Monday.

Although most areas will have 1-2 inches of rain, one location with the possibility to receive more than 2 inches of rain would be on the state line between Kansas and Oklahoma. A second area could be along Interstate 25 from Denver to Pueblo, Colorado. This would be due to moisture ascending into the higher terrain, producing more lift in the atmosphere and causing more efficient rainfall.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

More downpours can develop on Tuesday, but those may not advance very far out of the Rockies.

A second and potentially longer-lasting and more significant flood threat may begin on Wednesday. This is when flow from both the Pacific and the Gulf will enhance the rainfall. In addition, multiple rounds of rain are expected.

While some of the same locations will be targeted, the overall area will be larger. Places farther to the east that may have little to no rainfall through Tuesday may get drenched later in the week.

Areas that have rain and thunderstorms over the course of multiple days will have the highest risk of flooding. Furthermore, there will be another factor that may raise the flooding potential.

"This heavy rain threat combined with local soil moisture levels well below the historical average can result in less efficient absorption and more runoff, which can increase the flash flooding risk," cautioned Youman.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the expected rain amounts and provide a rainfall map as the event draws closer.

As the calendar flips from August to September, it appears that a drier air mass may move into the region. At the very least, this would reduce the coverage and intensity of rain. It is also possible that Labor Day is dry in much of the region that will be drenched to end August.

Rain and storms may return after the holiday, but it should not be to the same magnitude as what is expected next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.