Potent storm to continue to spark severe weather, tornadoes across Florida, Southeast

A strengthening storm emerging from the Gulf of Mexico will unleash damaging wind, intense rainfall and even tornadoes across the Southeast through Sunday.

A powerful rainstorm will wallop the southeastern United States this weekend, including flooding downpours and the risk of severe weather.

Severe thunderstorms, some spawning tornadoes and unleashing intense rainfall, are expected to blast parts of the Southeast through the remainder of this weekend, upending outdoor plans and endangering lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A strengthening area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico became more organized before moving ashore in central Florida Saturday night. As the storm moves along to the north-northeast, drenching rain will occur first in many areas, then severe storms may ignite across much of eastern Florida and near the coast into parts of southeastern Virginia through Sunday night.

Miami and Jacksonville, Florida; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and much of eastern North Carolina all could experience damaging storms, with the risk eventually extending as far north as the Virginia Beach area.

Severe storms can cause delays for early holiday travelers on the road and in the air across the Southeast through Sunday night. Forecasters urge motorists to allow for extra travel time as flooding on roadways and reduced visibility can occur. People with flights in major airports across the region should be prepared for potential delays or cancellations due to severe weather.

Forecasters are emphasizing that the threat of tornadoes may continue well after dark from the Carolinas into Virginia. Nocturnal tornadoes are considered more dangerous because they are difficult to see and people are often sleeping or not paying attention to the weather conditions outside when they spawn.

Given the risk of severe storms at night, residents from the coast of the Carolinas into southeastern Virginia are urged to make sure that they have a way to receive potentially life-saving emergency watches and warnings, such as downloading the free AccuWeather app or keeping a weather radio nearby.

However, severe thunderstorms may be already ongoing Sunday morning in South Florida, especially near and to the south of a line roughly from Naples to Vero Beach. This threat zone includes the Miami metro area. Any storms that exist within this zone also may present the potential for strong wind gusts and tornadoes, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

The exact track of the storm as it moves across the southeastern U.S. will play a big role in how far inland the risk will extend. In this case, the core of the storm is most likely to head off the coast and into the Atlantic late on Sunday.

"The risk heading into Sunday will depend on where the area of low pressure tracks. A track farther inland could put more of the eastern Carolinas at risk for severe thunderstorms, while a track farther east near or off the coast could limit severe potential to immediate coastal locations," Buckingham said.

Regardless of the exact coverage of severe weather, the potent storm will spread heavy rainfall across the Southeast, raising flooding concerns across the region. Coastal areas along the Southeast can also experience strong wind gusts into early Monday, which can cause dangerous surf and coastal inundation.

Along the Carolinas, out into the Atlantic and farther north along the coast in the mid-Atlantic and New England, wind gusts can range between 40 and 60 miles per hour, resulting in power outages across the area through Monday.

