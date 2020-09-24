Plethora of weather conditions set to impact Europe
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 24, 2020 8:12 AM
Motorists navigate their way through deep floodwaters in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 22. Some of the vehicles did not make it through the flooding.
A pattern change will set a series of weather woes into motion for much of Europe into the weekend, including the threat of flooding rain, heavy snow, strong winds and severe thunderstorms.
The wide variety of weather conditions is being caused by several areas of low pressure and a strong cold front sweeping across the continent.
"A deep trough will dive into central Europe by late week and several storm systems can develop as a result," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
After a storm brought wind and rain to Scandinavia and Denmark Wednesday night into Thursday sparking a 184-km/h (114-mph) wind gust on Hekkenga Island, Norway, another storm system that will have far-reaching effects will strengthen across Europe into the weekend.
The storm will strengthen rapidly through Friday and spark severe thunderstorms from Italy into the western Balkans and areas of rain and strong wind from France and the United Kingdom to Poland.
Roys explains, "The storm will be able to tap into abundant moisture from the Mediterranean and fuel rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms."
"Severe storms will ignite across a large portion of Italy and even over the northern half of the Balkans on Friday," Roys said.
Flooding rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail will all be possible within these severe storms.
Heavy rain will soak the Alps with 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain across the interior Alps with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches). A general 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain will fall across the rest of the Alps as well as from eastern Germany to western Poland and portions of Hungary.
While rain and a few thunderstorms are expected farther to the north, the threat of severe thunderstorms is not expected to be as widespread from France and the United Kingdom to Poland.
However, a strong wind will blow across France and northeastern Spain on Friday. The strongest wind is expected on Friday afternoon with gusts of 80-97 kph (50-60 mph) along the west coast of France. More generally, gusts of 65-80 km/h (40-50 mph) are expected to be widespread across the region.
This can lead to downed tree branches and isolated power outages.
Yet another area of low pressure is expected to develop across northern Italy on Friday and track into the Balkans by Saturday. This can spread heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region for the weekend.
Areas from Greece to southern Romania will be at risk for damaging thunderstorms on Saturday while additional rain will soak across parts of Germany, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia.
As the cold front that helped to spawn these additional systems treks farther east, colder air will be able to sweep over portions of Europe.
"This will lead to some chilly conditions late week for the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Czechia and the Low Countries," Roys said.
Colder air will also cause snow levels to fall across the Alps by the end of the week and into the weekend. With abundant moisture in place, heavy snow is possible in the higher elevations above 1,200 or 1,500 m (4,000 or 5,000 feet).
It will also be cold enough for areas of frost across central and northern Britain through the end of the week.
Looking ahead to next week, a less chaotic weather pattern will gradually ease back into place across Europe. Many areas will encounter drier weather, weaker winds and little threat of widespread severe weather.
