More than 50 killed in severe flooding in Japan, with additional rainfall on the way
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 7, 2020 9:51 AM
Residents in Omuta, Japan, were rescued on July 7 as heavy rain triggered a deluge in the area. At least 52 people have been killed in the flooding.
The death toll has been rising on the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan as tens of thousands of workers continued rescue and recovery efforts after flooding downpours soaked the region early Saturday.
As of Tuesday evening, local time, the Associated Press reported that at least 50 people had been confirmed dead across the island with a dozen or more still unaccounted for.
Kyushu Island is Japan's third largest and home to over 12 million people. Approximately three million of those residents were advised to evacuate.
Space is limited in evacuation centers due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations. While some residents were forced to seek shelter in alternate locations, others opted to register with a shelter but remain in their vehicles, according to the Japan Times.
Kyodo news reported that more than 200 of those who evacuated made it to evacuation centers in the Kyushu region.
River levels have been rising across the Kumomoto region, and numerous reporting stations have measured rivers at "flood risk levels,". Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the risk for flooding remains high, according to NHK.
The Kuma River, which flows through the Kumamoto prefecture and Kuma Village, rose well above its banks on Saturday, washing away at least one bridge and cutting off citizens from rescue crews. Electricity has yet to be restored to the area.
The river also flooded the Senjuen nursing home located near its edge, killing a total of 14 residents who were stranded on the lowest level.
Emergency warnings for heavy rain and landslides, issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency, are in still place across parts of Fukuoka and Saga, prefectures located in the northern portion of the Kyushu region with more rounds of heavy rain on the way.
The Mayor of Kumamoto urged residents on twitter Tuesday to heed evacuation orders and to be prepared with the risk of flooding likely continue.
This front is forecast to remain over Japan through at least this week. As several storms move along this front, more heavy rain will soak the flood-stricken country.
The wet weather does not look to let up in southwestern Japan through the remainder of the week.
With rainfall totals of up to 300 mm (12 inches) expected in parts of southwestern Japan, the risk for additional flooding, mudslides and evacuation orders will be likely through Friday.
The stagnant weather pattern that has led to the devastation in western Japan has been in place since the end of June. The largely stationary front that brings rounds of heavy rain to parts of eastern China during the wet season has moved to the north in recent weeks.
