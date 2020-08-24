Monsoon lows bring heavy rain to eastern India and Pakistan
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 24, 2020 7:59 AM
Floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Laura's heavy rain raced through streets in Haiti on Aug. 23, as the storm pushed through the Caribbean.
Heavy rain is forecast for eastern India and southern Pakistan this week as flooding threatens more communities.
As showers and thunderstorms spread across much of India and southeastern Asia through the week, two separate monsoon lows will target both eastern India and southern Pakistan.
One such low will swirl across northwestern India and southeastern Pakistan and will lead to heavy, potentially flooding, thunderstorms.
After tracking across northern India last week, the low has slowed and is nearly stationary across southern Pakistan.
On Tuesday, the low unleashed heavy rain across Karachi, Pakistan that led to flooding as nearly 75 mm (3 inches) of rain fell on the city.
The Indian Express reports that 11 people were killed by flooding across Gujarat, northwestern India, on Monday after heavy rainfall. From Sunday into Monday, 125-500 mm (5-10 inches) of rain was reported across the region.
Although the heaviest rain across the region has passed, additional rainfall of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) can fall in localized areas in Gujarat and southeastern Pakistan through the second half of the week.
In addition to the recent heavy rain, residents should use caution as any additional rainfall may quickly lead to flooding.
Remember to never attempt to drive through floodwaters.
Farther to the east, a second monsoon low spinning near the northeast coast of India will begin to track to the west across northern India.
Although this low was nearly stationary during the weekend and into Monday, it has begun moving to the west, which will spread heavy rain inland across northern India during the rest of the week.
This low has already produced 159 mm (6.26 inches) of rain along the northeast coast of India in Chandbali from Monday into Tuesday.
As the low tracks farther to the west during the second half of the week, heavy rain is expected to spread into northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and southern Jharkhand. Rainfall in this area is likely to be heavy, with 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) falling across widespread areas and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 380 mm (15 inches).
While heavy rainfall will not be as widespread, this low can also bring soaking showers and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh during the rest of the week, including to Lucknow, Kanpur and the National Capitol Region.
Major flooding has already affected portions of Uttar Pradesh from previous rain, so additional rainfall during the rest of the week can worsen the situation.
Parts of Bangladesh have also had widespread flooding issues already this monsoon season, including one wave of moisture that forced 200,000 people to evacuate.
