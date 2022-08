McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

Multiple homes were destroyed as the McKinney Fire burned near Yreka, California, on July 30, forcing evacuations to be ordered for the community.

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze.

The McKinney Fire began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, a California forest located near the border with Oregon. It then grew rapidly over the weekend and had already ripped through more than 52,000 acres of land by Sunday night.

As of Monday morning, the fire stood at over 55,000 acres and was zero percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters initially working to contain the fire this weekend had to quickly switch gears and focus on evacuations instead as the blaze grew out of control.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday for Siskiyou County, the county where the McKinney Fire is burning. Nearly 3,000 people have been ordered to evacuate since then, according to The New York Times.

On Sunday, 60 hikers were evacuated from a portion of the Pacific Coast Trail, a popular hiking trail that runs through the Klamath National Forest, according to the news site SF Gate. While these hikers were not in imminent danger, the highly volatile nature of the McKinney Fire made being in the area unsafe. The U.S. Forest Service has since closed 110 miles of the Pacific Coast Trail through Aug. 30.

As the fire grew over the weekend, it also turned deadly. Two victims were found Sunday morning in a burned vehicle located west of Klamath River, California, within the path of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday.

The level of destruction for communities in the path of the fire came into focus as scenes from the area of the blaze began to surface late this weekend. Videos taken in burned areas showed homes charred to their foundations, vehicles melted down to their frames and rubble scattered nearby.

At least 100 structures including homes, a community center and a grocery store were destroyed since the blaze began Friday afternoon, The Times reported.

However, the fire has not yet destroyed everything in its path. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was documenting the devastation caused by the McKinney Fire in Klamath River when an unexpected visitor approached him. In the video shot by Rivas, a black-and-white puppy emerges from the rubble and runs up to him with its tail wagging, happy to have found some help.

Rivas brought the dog to the safety of his car, gave the pup plenty of water and later dropped the lucky pooch at a rescue center.

Jonathan Rivas was recording the devastation caused by the McKinney Fire in Klamath River, California, on July 30, when a puppy ran up to him. Rivas says he took the dog to a rescue center.

Thick smoke bogged down the area this weekend as visibility and air quality quickly deteriorated. Intense smoke kept firefighting aircraft mostly grounded on Sunday, the Klamath National Forest said in a Facebook post.

The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the year thus far in California, according to CAL FIRE. The next-largest fire in the state is the still-burning Oak Fire in Mariposa County, with around 20,000 acres burned.

Three other fires are currently burning in the Klamath National Forest in addition to the McKinney Fire. While the McKinney Fire is the largest one burning, the three other fires include the China 2 Fire, Shackleford Fire and the Kelsey Fire.

As firefighters continue to battle the McKinney Fire in addition to multiple others, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature will be little to no help at all in the coming days.

Gusty winds will increase from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. This new bout of gusty winds can once again cause the fire's behavior to become erratic and spread quickly.

Forecasters say there's a chance a shower or thunderstorm may make it into the area later Monday, but any rain that reaches the ground won't be enough to put a damper on the flames. In fact, a thunderstorm would likely do more harm than good.

"The Klamath National Forest will be on the fringes of an area of monsoon moisture into midweek which will raise the risk for dry lightning strikes across the area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Dry lightning occurs when precipitation from a thunderstorm evaporates before it reaches the ground, but cloud-to-ground lightning strikes still happen. When lightning strikes the tinder-dry ground in places like Northern California, wildfires can spark. Meanwhile, strong winds from thunderstorms work to turn the spark into a massive blaze.

"Multiple factors came together to create dangerous conditions for the McKinney Fire," Buckingham said. "The region is densely forested and is in the midst of a long-term, severe drought. In addition, temperatures last week were well above average and challenged record highs at times."

By midweek, Buckingham expects monsoon moisture to shift away from Northern California.

"While the lack of rainfall will do little to assist area firefighters, the risk of dry lighting starting additional blazes will be much lower from midweek on," Buckingham explained.

