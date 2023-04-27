Man struck by lightning, 3 others injured as severe thunderstorms, giant hail sweep through South

The storm spawned 2 small tornadoes and hail the size of grapefruits across parts of Texas and Florida.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Wind and large hail affected areas from Florida into Texas on April 26.

One person was struck by lightning and at least three others, including a child, were also injured after severe thunderstorms swept through parts of Texas and Florida Wednesday evening into Thursday, spawning small tornadoes and pelting regions with grapefruit-sized hail as winds gusted up to 85 mph.

A total of 130 hail reports were filed by National Weather Service spotters in the two states in the 24 hours ending at 1 p.m. CDT Thursday. Extreme hail, 4.5 inches in diameter, was reported near Waco, Texas, at Bellmead, while hail measuring 2.5 inches in diameter was reported near Anthony, Florida.

Top wind gusts of 85 mph were reported at Sewall's Point, Florida, about 34 miles north of West Palm Beach, and gusts of 76 mph at Buna, Texas.

In Brevard County, Florida, which is located on Florida’s Atlantic Coast east of Orlando, an adult and a child were injured from Wednesday’s strong storms when a recreational vehicle with four people inside flipped over, according to Don Walker, a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue. The child was transported to a hospital in Orlando; the injured adult was taken to a trauma center and is in stable condition, according to Walker. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed winds of 60 mph at the time of the incident, Walker told AccuWeather.

Powerful winds were also to blame for one injury in Cherokee County, Texas, located southeast of Dallas, according to authorities. That incident report came in shortly after 4:30 p.m. CDT. No additional information was available.

On Thursday afternoon, a man was struck by lightning as a severe thunderstorm with a tornado warning swept through Panama City, Florida, on the Gulf coast just west of Tallahassee. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available. Spotters reported a funnel cloud and 1.5-inch-diameter hail in the area.

Wind gusts recorded on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, across Florida and Texas.

Tornadoes, grapefruit-size hail reported in Texas

About 85 miles south of Dallas, two small, brief tornadoes were reported about 10 miles west of Waco, Texas, at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. CDT during a tornado-warned storm, with wind gusts up to 63 mph and giant hailstones. Hail up to 4.5 inches in diameter -- the size of a grapefruit -- was recorded in McLennan County, which is home to Waco.

Photos and videos shared on social media Wednesday showed large hailstones pelting down from the sky in several central Texas counties.

Large hail falling in Dublin, Texas, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Twitter/Gary Clayton)

Gary Clayton, of Dublin, Texas, which is roughly 106 miles southwest of Dallas, shared a video of the hail splashing down in his pool as one of his cows in the background runs for shelter on Wednesday. Clayton confirmed on Twitter that the cow was not injured from the hailstorm and is doing "fine."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APPHave the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

In Rusk County, near the Texas-Louisiana state line, the county's Office of Emergency Management reported over 100 vehicles sustained damage from Wednesday's hailstorm.

"It just came down; you couldn't even hear yourself talk," Texas resident Susan Bass told CBS19. "I see that I have holes in my back windshield, my mirror is messed up and I have dents in my car."

A ground stop was issued at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday morning and lifted by 3 p.m. due to the severe storms.

Rainfall totals over a 36-hour period ranging from Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain drenched areas in Texas on Wednesday. Blooming Grove, Texas, which is located about 48 miles south of Dallas, recorded 6.29 inches of rain during a 36-hour period from Tuesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Located roughly 71 miles east of Dallas, Ben Wheeler, Texas, reported 5.15 inches of rain.

Hail pours down on Florida homes

A separate string of storms also brought damaging hail, gusty winds and heavy rain to other areas of Florida on Wednesday. Several homes within a mobile home park in Melbourne, Florida, located in the southern section of Brevard County, were riddled with holes from heavy hail pouring down on the area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local storm reports from the SPC, emergency management officials reported "extensive damage" within the mobile home community. Many structures lost roofs, and a carport shed was destroyed.

A report of 2-inch hail, slightly larger than a golf ball, was recorded in Melbourne.

A look at Central Middle school today in the #Melbourne area as the hail made it look like there was a snow day! Incredible hail pics today across Central Florida. #WESHwx pic.twitter.com/rcLsKY0aaQ — Tony Mainolfi (@TMainolfiWESH) April 27, 2023

The roof on Baer's Furniture in West Melbourne partially collapsed, which potentially could have been the result of the hail and strong winds, Florida Today reported.

As the hail rained down across eastern Florida, it quickly piled up. Photos and videos shared on social media showed several lawns and backyards covered in hail and debris. At West Melbourne Central Middle School, the outdoor seating area was blanketed with hail.

Storms continued to track east on Thursday

As the line of storms advanced across the South, severe weather continued across parts of the Gulf Coast on Thursday.

A tornado-warned supercell was spotted over Stone County, Mississippi, early Thursday morning. The storm was producing large hail and strong winds as it moved across southeastern Mississippi. Radar images showed a textbook hook echo, indicating a possible tornado at the time, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

A strong thunderstorm/tornado-warned storm moving across parts of Mississippi on Thursday morning. (AccuWeather Radar)

A video shared on Twitter showed large hail falling from an early morning storm in Wade, Mississippi, which is located near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

AccuWeather meteorologists say people living along the Gulf Coast and in east-central Florida should be weather aware as multiple rounds of severe weather are expected to persist into the weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.