AccuWeather will present Tornado Week from April 24-28, providing never-before-seen glimpses at a day in the life of storm chasers, who hunt for some of the most powerful and destructive storms on Earth. Storm chasers will also recap their top chases and provide the stories behind wild storm footage that they captured. Also, survivors will share their incredible stories of riding out tornadoes.

AccuWeather’s top experts will break down what goes into predicting tornadoes and take a look at the tornadoes of tomorrow. Is Tornado Alley shifting? We’ll answer that and much more in Tornado Week, and you can follow along with coverage on the AccuWeather Network and right here on AccuWeather.com.