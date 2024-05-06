A massive, multicolored shelf cloud over Ellis Grove, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. (AccuWeather/ Tony Laubach)

A multicolored shelf cloud rolled over southern Illinois on the leading edge of one of the many thunderstorms to hit the region on Wednesday afternoon. AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach was in Ellis Grove, Illinois, located about 45 miles southeast of St. Louis when he captured the breathtaking scene filled with hues of pink and blue. And it wasn’t the only shelf cloud Laubach witnessed.

A person in Sesser, Illinois, photographing a shelf cloud as it approaches on May 8, 2024. (AccuWeather/ Tony Laubach)

On Wednesday evening, Laubach found himself staring at another incredible shelf cloud, this time in Sesser, Illinois, in the southern part of the state. And he wasn’t the only one outside to witness the phenomenon. “It’s amazing to see something like this. You don’t see this every day. Mother Nature like this is amazing,” a local resident told Laubach. A shelf cloud is commonly seen on the leading edge of a strong thunderstorm or a line of thunderstorms and is different from a wall cloud, which indicates a potential tornado.