Storm spotters reported hail as large as 2.5 inches in diameter (about the size of a tennis ball) near Russell Springs, Kansas, earlier Thursday evening, with 2-inch-diameter hail near Syracuse and Colby, Kansas. Wind gusts also spiked to 70 mph at a weather station near Sharon Springs, Kansas.

Hail as large as 4.5 inches in diameter fell in the Carolinas last weekend. A hailstone that fell in Vivian, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010, holds the United States' record for largest hail size with a diameter of 8 inches and heaviest weight at 1.94 pounds.