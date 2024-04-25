Storm spotters reported hail as large as 2.5 inches in diameter (about the size of a tennis ball) near Russell Springs, Kansas, earlier Thursday evening, with 2-inch-diameter hail near Syracuse and Colby, Kansas. Wind gusts also spiked to 70 mph at a weather station near Sharon Springs, Kansas.
Hail as large as 4.5 inches in diameter fell in the Carolinas last weekend. A hailstone that fell in Vivian, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010, holds the United States' record for largest hail size with a diameter of 8 inches and heaviest weight at 1.94 pounds.
Thursday is just the start of an extended severe weather event across the central United States. AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a high threat of severe thunderstorms on Friday and Friday night, the second-highest level on AccuWeather’s severe weather index.
Approximately 38 million people could face thunderstorms, the strongest of which may spin up tornadoes and unleash large hail and damaging winds.
Additional rounds of severe weather are in the forecast through the weekend, with some areas at risk of being hit multiple times.
A landspout tornado touches down in Akron, Colorado as another funnel cloud spins above it.
A landspout tornado touched down today near Akron, Colorado, while another funnel cloud spun nearby. The landspout was on the ground for only five minutes. Landspouts start as a column of spinning air near the ground and aren't always connected to a severe thunderstorm, whereas tornadoes are spawned in a rotating thunderstorm and move down to the ground.
Severe thunderstorms are rumbling over the Plains with two tornado watches in effect from eastern Colorado and southern Nebraska to the Texas Panhandle. One thunderstorm in northwestern Kansas has already produced a tornado, according to a storm chaser in the area. Thunderstorms may become more widespread into Thursday night over the region, with additional watches possible. Three preliminary tornadoes have been reported across the entire region as of 5:10 p.m. CDT.
Tornado watches in the central United States as of 5 p.m. CDT on April 25, 2024. (AccuWeather)
A tornado watch means that weather conditions are prime for severe thunderstorms to develop and spin up twisters. Meanwhile, a tornado warning means that a tornado is imminent or is happening and that people in the path of the storm should seek shelter.
A clear sky over Colby, Kansas, an area where tornado-producing thunderstorms are possible later Thursday afternoon. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)
Storm chasers are in position ahead of an outburst of thunderstorms expected to erupt over part of the Plains later Thursday afternoon. AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach is in Colby, Kansas, located in the northwest part of the state, and is sitting under a sunny sky with a few patches of clouds. A much different scene is foreseen to unfold over the region in a few hours, including the potential for tornadoes.
AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson joined Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno to talk about the forthcoming severe weather outbreak over the United States, explaining why the threat of damaging thunderstorms will unfold over several days. Watch the interview below:
The Plains and Midwest regions of the United States face a weekend of dangerous severe weather including the risk of tornadoes starting on Friday.
Tornadoes come in all shapes and sizes, but meteorologists can classify each one based on distinct features. The smallest type of twister is a rope tornado, named after its long, thin appearance. It is one of the most common types of tornadoes and can be short-lived, but some evolve into larger, more powerful twisters.
A large tornado spinning near Morton, Texas, on May 23, 2022. (Marcus Diaz via Storyful)
Wedge tornadoes are the largest type of tornadoes and can be over a mile wide. Some of the most intense tornadoes in history were wedge tornadoes, including the EF5 that leveled Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. Click here to see more types of twisters that occur over the United States.
The first round of a multiday severe weather event is about to unfold over the central United States with each day through the weekend bringing the risk of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. On Thursday, the severe weather threat will extend from northern Texas to eastern Wyoming, with thunderstorms expected to erupt late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storms are likely from the Texas Panhandle through western Kansas.
An even higher risk of severe weather is in the offing at the end of the week as the next round of thunderstorms unfolds. “I think the worst days for severe weather, specifically tornadoes, is going to be [Friday] and then on Saturday,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Click here for a full breakdown of the impending severe weather outbreak.
Knowing when severe weather is approaching can be life-saving information, especially during a severe weather outbreak, like what is unfolding over the South Wednesday. One of the easiest ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as tornado warnings, is by having the free AccuWeather App on your smartphone.
