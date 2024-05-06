The number of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will increase over the central United States with dangerous conditions to focus on portions of the Ohio, Tennessee and mid-Mississippi valleys on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

This has the potential to be the biggest day in terms of impact and the number of incidents ranging from tornadoes to damaging winds and hail.

“There could easily be over a dozen tornadoes produced at midweek alone,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned.

The high-risk zone extends from southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas through southern Illinois, western and central Kentucky and northwestern and middle Tennessee.

One key aspect affecting impact is that the severe weather and tornado potential will focus on more densely populated areas than the Great Plains. At least 75 million people are at risk of experiencing severe weather on Wednesday from the Central states to parts of the East.

Major cities at risk of severe weather on Wednesday include Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville and Paducah, Kentucky; Cincinnati; Indianapolis and Evansville, Indiana; St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Little Rock and Texarkana, Arkansas; Springfield, Illinois; and Dallas.

AccuWeather meteorologists also warn of a heightened flash flooding risk accompanying the severe weather threat.