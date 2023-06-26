It was a dry end to spring across the Northeast, and particularly in May, as many areas endured lengthy stretches without soaking rain. This prolonged dryness allowed lawns to become brown as if it were late in the summer and it also caused a flash drought to develop.

“As of June 20, over 70% of the region was at least abnormally dry, with a total of 34% of the area in at least a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis stated. “A small portion of southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland was even classified as being in a severe drought.”

So despite the severe weather dangers of high winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado or two, the rainfall associated with the severe storms on Monday will likely be a welcome sight — as long as it doesn’t lead to dangerous flash flooding.