It was a dry end to spring across the Northeast, and particularly in May, as many areas endured lengthy stretches without soaking rain. This prolonged dryness allowed lawns to become brown as if it were late in the summer and it also caused a flash drought to develop.
“As of June 20, over 70% of the region was at least abnormally dry, with a total of 34% of the area in at least a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis stated. “A small portion of southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland was even classified as being in a severe drought.”
So despite the severe weather dangers of high winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado or two, the rainfall associated with the severe storms on Monday will likely be a welcome sight — as long as it doesn’t lead to dangerous flash flooding.
The risk of damaging thunderstorms is increasing across the Northeast, and shortly after 1 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm watch. The watch extends from the shores of Lake Ontario in upstate New York to the beaches along the coast of New Jersey. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT for more than 19.5 million people, including those in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia, Allentown, Scranton and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, Delaware; and Trenton, New Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch means that the conditions are present for strong storms to develop, while a severe thunderstorm warning means that an intense storm is imminent or already happening. Damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning are the main threats, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Nearly 24 million people are located within a high-risk zone of severe weather highlighted by AccuWeather meteorologists. The high-risk area encompasses cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. A moderate-risk zone stretches from New York City to the eastern border of Georgia. More than 35 million people are forecast to be in a moderate risk zone on Monday.
Storms began firing up Monday morning and will continue into the evening hours. The main threats from these storms will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. In the strongest storms, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph is possible.
An influx of moisture from the South will fuel wet weather and severe storms across the East Coast early this week.
A severe thunderstorm swept through the New York City area on Monday morning, a precursor for what is expected to unfold across a large area of the East Coast on Monday afternoon into Monday night. The storm contributed to significant travel disruptions, with Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport combining for 423 flight cancellations and 724 delays as of late Monday morning, according to FlightAware. Additional flights could be canceled or delayed later in the day as more storms develop, and airport officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines to determine the status of planned flights into or out of the airports. Tuesday could be another hectic day for travelers across the country with AccuWeather meteorologists predicting 750 flight cancellations across the United States.
AccuWeather forecasters say a large swath of the East Coast will be at risk for severe weather on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, storms will stretch from Alabama and Georgia to central New York and southern New England. Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas will be under a high risk for severe weather on Monday. Other cities, such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New York City, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta will be under a moderate risk on Monday.
The most widespread severe risk other than cloud-to-ground lightning is expected to be damaging winds, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible. In the strongest storms, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph will be possible. Storms may also contain hail and a few isolated tornadoes, all of which could cause power outages, tree damage and travel disruptions.
Power outages can occur as a result of severe weather, making preparing for them a vital part of severe weather preparations. It could take hours, days or even weeks for power to be restored after a severe weather event. A general rule of thumb is a family should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours after a power outage, including non-perishable food and bottled water. Make sure to keep extra batteries for flashlights and emergency radios. Remember to prepare for any temperature by buying blankets, sweatshirts and battery-powered fans. Having rechargeable and portable batteries can also help you to survive long-term power outages so phones can remain charged for emergency contact between loved ones and urgent services.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast