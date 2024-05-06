A severe thunderstorm in south-central Kansas on Monday afternoon. (AccuWeather/ Tony Laubach)
Severe thunderstorms are breaking out across western Kansas and western Oklahoma as the tornado outbreak gets underway. AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach is following a thunderstorm near Coldwater, Kansas, located in the south-central part of the state, that has already produced hail as large as golf balls. A tornado warning was issued at 3:45 p.m. CDT for a thunderstorm north of Laubach, the first tornado warning for the day in the state, but a twister has yet to be confirmed.
A severe thunderstorm watch and two tornado watches have been issued across the Plains, stretching from part of North Dakota to northern Texas, as severe thunderstorms begin to erupt. The tornado watch for southern Kansas, central Oklahoma and northern Texas has been deemed a “particularly dangerous situation” due to the heightened risk of intense, long-tracked tornadoes and hail as large as grapefruits. “If you live in Wichita or Oklahoma City,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, “know where you’re going to be in a safe spot to ride out the storm if a tornado or severe thunderstorm threatens your community.”
A tornado watch means the ingredients are coming together for twister-producing thunderstorms to develop, while a tornado warning means that a tornado is imminent or is already happening.
A dangerous severe weather event is imminent in the central United States with a significant risk to lives and property. “If you were to look at a meteorology textbook about how do we get a tornado outbreak in the southern Plains, it’s this setup today,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter explained. Watch Porter’s live interview with Bernie Rayno below:
AccuWeather’s Jon Porter shows the warm, moist air around the central Plains, perfect factors for upcoming storms and possible tornadoes.
With an ‘extreme’ risk of severe weather and tornadoes in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma on Monday afternoon, schools across the area are altering their schedules. Some school districts in south-central Kansas have announced early dismissals on Monday so that students are home before the thunderstorms commence, according to KWCH, a news station based in Wichita, Kansas. Meanwhile, other schools, including one in Haysville, Kansas, alerted parents that dismissal could be delayed and students may shelter inside the school if severe weather threatens around the same time as dismissal on Monday afternoon.
Superintendents face difficult decisions regarding whether to let out classes early or keep students at a school longer amid a severe weather outbreak. “It all boils down to one question: Where are people the safest?” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter added that there is no “one size fits all” solution and that the decision varies from district to district and from one type of extreme weather event to another.
At 5 a.m. CDT Monday, AccuWeather upgraded parts of Oklahoma and Kansas to an Extreme Risk, the highest severe weather risk level. The last Extreme Risk was issued by AccuWeather on April 4, 2023. “We are probably looking at dozens of tornadoes being produced during the severe weather outbreak from Monday to Tuesday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded a similar area to a "High Risk," its highest risk level at 8 a.m. CDT. The last time the SPC issued a High Risk was March 31, 2023. Oklahoma was last in an SPC High Risk in 2019, while Kansas hasn't seen one since 2017.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
•Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
•Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
•Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
•Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
•Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
