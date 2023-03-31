President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Friday to view first hand the devastation wrought by the EF4 tornado that struck a week ago today — just as a new round of severe storms threatens those same hard-hit regions of the U.S.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a storm-stricken area in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 31, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Today's outbreak of severe weather is forecast to move into Mississippi and the rest of the central U.S. by late afternoon into Friday evening, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. About a dozen states – from the Midwest to eastern Texas – are currently under severe weather alerts, raising the risk of tornadoes and flash flooding, through 8 p.m. CDT. An exceedingly rare extreme risk alert has been issued by AccuWeather meteorologists in some areas, affecting millions of residents.

At least 21 people were killed during last week's tornadoes in Mississippi. The Bidens plan to meet with residents and first responders as they receive a briefing from officials on the response and recovery efforts. Also, the president will deliver remarks at press conference scheduled for 1:25 p.m. local time to reaffirm his “commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as long as it takes,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. It’s unclear when the Bidens will be heading back to the White House.