AccuWeather meteorologists warn a severe thunderstorm complex will form on the northern edge of a hot and humid air mass across portions of the southern Plains on Saturday. Forecasters have highlighted a moderate risk zone from southern Kansas, across much of Oklahoma, northern Texas to Arkansas and the southwestern corner of Missouri. An additional moderate risk zone has been placed along the Gulf Coast of eastern Mississippi, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. A high risk was placed across a large portion of Oklahoma. The main threats from these storms will include localized flash flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. An AccuWeather Local StorrmMax™ of 100 mph is possible in the strongest storms.
When a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. This database shows tornado shelters open to anyone, color-coded by accessibility standards, building type, capacity and other details. People sheltering in mobile homes are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in a tornado than those sheltering in site-built homes, so experts recommend residents should have an emergency plan to find the closest community shelter. While sheltering in a foundation-based home, experts recommend the DUCK acronym - get DOWN to the lowest level, get UNDER something sturdy, COVER your head and KEEP in a shelter until the storm has passed. If severe weather strikes while driving, experts recommend seeking shelter in a building if possible and avoiding sheltering under an overpass, as debris can be funneled by high winds and become dangerous projectiles. If finding a structure isn’t possible, drivers should stay in their cars with their seatbelts on, get as low as possible and protect their heads. Consult the database here for further details on tornado shelters.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
-
Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
-
Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
-
Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
-
Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
-
Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast