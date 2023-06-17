When a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. This database shows tornado shelters open to anyone, color-coded by accessibility standards, building type, capacity and other details. People sheltering in mobile homes are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in a tornado than those sheltering in site-built homes, so experts recommend residents should have an emergency plan to find the closest community shelter. While sheltering in a foundation-based home, experts recommend the DUCK acronym - get DOWN to the lowest level, get UNDER something sturdy, COVER your head and KEEP in a shelter until the storm has passed. If severe weather strikes while driving, experts recommend seeking shelter in a building if possible and avoiding sheltering under an overpass, as debris can be funneled by high winds and become dangerous projectiles. If finding a structure isn’t possible, drivers should stay in their cars with their seatbelts on, get as low as possible and protect their heads. Consult the database here for further details on tornado shelters.