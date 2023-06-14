As severe storms continue to move through the southern United States, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter highlighted key points to keep an eye on.

• The complex of storms could arrive in Jackson, Mississippi, by 4 to 5 p.m. central time, and could make it to Jacksonville, Florida, by sunrise on Thursday.

• Flash flooding threats and power outages can occur with thunderstorm complexes. This complex might evolve to look like an "inland hurricane" with wind gusts above 75 mph. If the wind threat evolves, power outages could be extended.

• Mobile homes in higher risk areas are extremely dangerous places to be with damaging winds. Residents should have a plan to find safer structures in advance of the storms arriving.

• Severe thunderstorm warnings with the risk of damaging winds over 65 mph should be treated in the same way as a tornado warning, as the risks and damages can be similar.

• Porter recommended people download the AccuWeather app and turn on push notifications. People should be ready to seek safe shelter if warnings are issued in their community.