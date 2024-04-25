Residents of Holdenville, Oklahoma, are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives this morning after a violent suspected tornado Saturday night killed at least two people. One of the deaths was a 4-month-old baby, local news affiliate KOCO News 5 reported. Holdenville is about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Another 60 miles southwest of Holdenville, damage in the city of Sulpher is hard to fathom. The footage below, shot by storm chaser Brandon Clement, shows homes reduced to rubble, cars tossed around, and trees shredded to stumps.

Damage from an intense tornado on April 27 was seen the morning after in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Video shows buildings collapsed, as well as vehicles thrown into debris along the roadside.

The search for more victims lasted into the morning hours, with Hughes County Emergency Management telling KOCO they worked through power outages and the emergency phone call system shutting down. As of Sunday morning, at least 37,000 customers are without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Unfathomable damage after deadly tornadoes tear across Oklahoma

“Over 200 reports of severe weather were submitted on Saturday, spanning from Texas to Michigan. Out of those reports, there were 38 reported tornadoes,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

In a statement released late Saturday night, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management reported injuries and damage, including downed power lines in Carter County. Several homes and trees were damaged in the town of Devol in Cotton County. Damage and flooding have been reported across the state, and officials are urging residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts.

AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach was driving on Interstate 35 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, where severe storms caused a muddy mess on the highway on April 27. Road crews were busy clearing mud and debris.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement early Sunday morning, saying, “My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night. Thank you to Oklahoma Emergency Management and those who have worked through the night to keep Oklahomans safe and have worked to clear debris and assess damage.”