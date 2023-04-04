As portions of the Midwest face another round of severe weather, states in the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest will face blizzard conditions from the cold side of the storm. The major storm was already responsible for unloading heavy snow over the interior West and was tracking northeastward Tuesday. The heaviest snow with the strongest winds are forecast to occur mainly from western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming through the Dakotas and into the northwestern portions of Minnesota and Ontario, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service were already in effect for most of the Dakotas, parts of eastern Wyoming, northwestern Nebraska and western Minnesota, as of Tuesday afternoon.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz warned that for portions of the northern Plains, this system could end up being bigger than most of the snowstorms that occurred this fall and winter in terms of snowfall totals and conditions experienced. Rapid City, South Dakota, is one such location that could see overwhelming snowfall amounts. Over the winter, multiple winter storms have each brought 5-10 inches of snow to the city. However, meteorologists say the incoming storm could drop 1-2 feet of snow.