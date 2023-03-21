A radar image from Tuesday morning that shows the center of the storm southwest of the Bay Area. (AccuWeather)
The powerful storm slamming California is far from a hurricane, but the center of the system could be seen on radar just off the coast southwest of the Bay Area.“The intensifying storm off the California coast almost [has] an ‘eye’ structure,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. “We see that on rapidly developing storms at times.” When the center of the storm passes by San Francisco, it could challenge the March low-pressure record for the city, which currently stands at 29.24 inches of mercury (990.2 millibars).
A satellite view of the California coast late Tuesday morning.
Atmospheric rivers are plumes of tropical moisture in the atmosphere that can deliver heavy rainfall or snowfall, but is that what’s driving the current storm in the West? While heavy rainfall will remain a threat, the heaviest concentration of moisture will focus on northern Mexico. The European Model forecast, as shown by the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, says that an atmospheric river is only forecast from around Oceanside, California, southward through San Diego and into the Baja California peninsula in Mexico.
“It seems the plume of moisture was penciling out upon reaching the coast of Central and Southern California early Tuesday morning, but may tend to focus the fire-hose effect more on northwestern Mexico from here on out,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. However, this won’t mean flooding rainfall, mudslides and major travel disruptions in the region are out of the question. “It will not take as much rain to cause problems as the ground is still wet from prior storms and streams and rivers are already running high from the same,” Sosnowski said.
California’s largest reservoir continues to hold an impressive amount of water thanks to a bevy of atmospheric rivers hitting the state. As of Monday, Lake Oroville held 123% of water storage compared to the historical average for the date, one of several major reservoirs to be above average due to the rounds of storms. The California Department of Water Resources, working with dam operators, announced that the release flow of water from Oroville increased to 35,000 cubic feet of water per second this past week. March has been the first time the main spillway at Oroville opened since April 2019. The latest pair of atmospheric rivers in the state produced the highest inflows into Lake Oroville, with saturated soil and melting snow pointed to as important factors. The increase in the amount of water released forced road closures, including approximately three miles of roadway directly across from the main spillway at the Oroville dam. Other major reservoirs holding more than 100% of the historical average include Don Pedro, Millerton and Folsom.
Strong winds associated with the next round of California storms will likely come from an uncommon direction for the area, which could increase the risk of toppled trees and power outages. AccuWeather forecasters warn that winds from the approaching storm are likely to come from the south or southwest — a wind direction that the area doesn’t typically experience. Wind roses across the southern portion of the state showed that strong winds are much more common from the west, northwest or sometimes southeast.
“This is important because my experience is that when damaging winds originate from wind direction uncommon for them to do so, you increase the risk for lots of problems with trees toppling,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “[This is] likely because the root systems of the trees ‘build up’ over time to be more supportive of force from the common wind directions and thereby less supportive of force from the uncommon wind directions.” He added that a similar situation occurred in 2020 when Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the Northeast, causing widespread and long-lasting power outages as winds had come from the southeast — an unusual winds direction for strong winds in the region.
It is a soggy start to the day across Southern California as rain and mountain snow spread across the state. Raincoats and umbrellas will come in handy throughout the morning commute, although gusty winds could make it a little challenging to hold on to an umbrella with winds already gusting near 30 mph in San Diego. Rain is also starting to fall elsewhere across the state, including San Francisco and Fresno. Rain showers will also be possible in Death Valley Tuesday as precipitation moves farther inland.
Although California residents have received a small break from severe weather, the state’s transportation staff remained hard at work, clearing out highways that have been overwhelmed with snow. Caltrans District 3, which maintains highways in 11 Northern California counties, shared images of workers carving out a portion of State Route 89 Sunday evening. Crews used heavy-duty equipment, such as a massive plow, to clear snow off the route around Emerald Bay, roughly 115 miles northeast of Sacramento. “Our crews are literally working around the clock to repair roadways in between storms,” Caltrans District 3 wrote on Twitter. “Please give them room to work, they want to make it home safe and sound too.” Another round of robust mountain snow will make its way through the Sierra Nevada beginning Tuesday, though the amount may not be as excessive as amounts from prior storms.
At over 11,000 feet of elevation, the highest summit of any California ski resort resides at Mammoth Mountain, which boasts 3,500 skiable acres for winter sports fanatics. Mammoth Mountain has been on a historical run of snowfall during the 2022-23 season, hitting 634 total inches as of Monday. The total snowfall puts this season as the second-snowiest on record, only trailing an accumulation of 668.5 inches during the 2010-11 season.
This is just the third time on record that Mammoth Mountain has measured over 600 inches of snow, dating back to the winter of 1969-70. “It’s incredible to see how buried the mountain is,” Mammoth Mountain Ski Area Communications Director Lauren Burke told AccuWeather. Burke also said several ski lifts were recently completely buried due to a “monumental amount of snow,” taking crews anywhere from four to six hours to clear snow from a single lift. This week's storm may boost this season's snowfall into the top spot, with Burke saying she thinks "this is the year to break the all-time record."
David Frazier, 69, walks across Davison Road after a day of skiing March 7, 2023 in Mammoth Mountain, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
With another powerful storm hitting California this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say that precipitation will not be the only hazard to watch out for. On Tuesday, strong onshore winds will accompany rainfall and snow, with gusts of up to 75 mph possible along the coastline from the San Francisco Bay Area to near the U.S./Mexico border. Even stronger winds are in store for mountainous regions, with AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts forecast to be near 100 mph over mountain passes and ridges.
“Winds are likely to be strong enough to knock over many trees, which can not only block roads but also trigger widespread power outages,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. “The saturated soil will play a major role in the number of downed trees.” A mass amount of power outages impacted the Bay Area last week due to the high winds, including gusts that reached 97 mph in Loma Prieta, roughly 20 miles south of San Jose.
