A satellite view of the California coast late Tuesday morning. AccuWeather

Atmospheric rivers are plumes of tropical moisture in the atmosphere that can deliver heavy rainfall or snowfall, but is that what’s driving the current storm in the West? While heavy rainfall will remain a threat, the heaviest concentration of moisture will focus on northern Mexico. The European Model forecast, as shown by the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, says that an atmospheric river is only forecast from around Oceanside, California, southward through San Diego and into the Baja California peninsula in Mexico.

“It seems the plume of moisture was penciling out upon reaching the coast of Central and Southern California early Tuesday morning, but may tend to focus the fire-hose effect more on northwestern Mexico from here on out,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. However, this won’t mean flooding rainfall, mudslides and major travel disruptions in the region are out of the question. “It will not take as much rain to cause problems as the ground is still wet from prior storms and streams and rivers are already running high from the same,” Sosnowski said.