Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are "watching" for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are "warning" you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch.Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon.
AccuWeather’s Kristina Shalhoup breaks down the numbers of what has, so far, been a dangerous and busy tornado season with 2023 having the most tornadoes formed on record from January to March.
An incredibly active weather pattern has produced a historic amount of tornadoes since the start of the year. As of April 23, 2023, the number of preliminary tornadoes this year stands at 570, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This is well above the historical average to date of 347 twisters.
Although March was an active month in terms of severe weather, one day stood out in the history books. A severe weather outbreak on the final day of March spawned at least 162 preliminary tornadoes, according to the NWS. If all of those tornadoes are confirmed, March 31 will have the second-most tornadoes in a day since at least 1950. The only day more extreme was April 27, 2011, when 173 twisters were recorded.
January was also a historically active month in terms of tornadoes. At least 168 preliminary tornadoes touched down during the first month of the year, which is well above the three-year average of 47. This was the second-most active January for tornadoes on record. Only January 1999, which finished with 214 twisters, had more.
Much like a doctor studying an MRI, AccuWeather’s team of expert forecasters frequently examine radar imagery to identify sources of trouble — like menacing tornadoes heading toward a populated area. More than 100 meteorologists that work for the company in its State College, Pennsylvania, global headquarters and severe weather command center in Wichita, Kansas, collaborate to regularly issue life-saving forecasts to warn the public as well as private clients of impending danger. AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor recently went behind the scenes with members of the team in Wichita to learn more about how these pivotal forecasts come together.
When severe weather strikes, AccuWeather’s team of experts works together to provide tornado warnings with an average of 16 minutes of advance notice-more than double the average advance notice of other sources.
To capture the perfect shot, storm chasers must be in the right location at the right time. So even though their alarm clocks might go off at the same time as the average person, their workdays are anything but average.
“Seven o’clock this morning — that’s when we got up and got the car loaded up and we began our 300-mile drive to eastern Iowa,” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach said.
In the days leading up to this particular storm chase, Laubach and his storm chasing partner, Ed Grub, watched and analyzed weather models to figure out the best place to be to capture the storms. And, in this particular case — it was 300 miles away from their hotel in the southeastern Iowa town of Ottumwa.
“It’s right in front of us dude. It’s crossing the road right now,” says Laubach as he captures the twister on camera. “This is a very large tornado…this is on the ground. You’re seeing this live folks.”
Their chase doesn’t end when the twister lifts up off the ground, though. Laubach and Grub continued to chase the storm until almost midnight before calling it quits for the night.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach shares the daily life of a storm chaser and goes through the nuts and bolts of the dangerous profession that contributes to weather forecasting in order to keep people safe.
A tornado near Keenesburg, Colorado, on June 19, 2018. (AccuWeather/Reed Timmer)
Tornadoes are among the most intense weather phenomenon on Earth, but no two are exactly the same. Meteorologists have a long list of nicknames for tornadoes depending on their size and shape. AccuWeather has condensed this list down to 10 of the most common twisters spotted in the United States when severe weather strikes.
Cone tornadoes are typically the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the word “tornado.” Like an ice cream cone, they become narrower as they extend downward toward the ground. Extremely large tornadoes are known as wedges and are large and powerful enough to flatten an entire town in just a few minutes. On May 31, 2013, a massive wedge tornado touched down near El Reno, Oklahoma. The twister had a width of 2.6 miles, making it the largest tornado in U.S. history.
From waterspouts to elephant trunks, click here to read the full list of 10 types of tornadoes that occur in the U.S.
A large tornado spinning near Morton, Texas, on May 23, 2022. (Marcus Diaz via Storyful)
Extreme storm chaser Aaron Jayjack has been studying and chasing severe weather since the 1990s, but his most memorable chase wasn't just about the tornado he caught. Jayjack chased a tornado in southern Canada while his wife was nine months pregnant with their son.
"I intercepted the most remarkable tornado I've ever seen...My wife gave birth to our son Jet two days later and that week was the most amazing experience in my life," said Jayjack.
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shares his most memorable tornado chase of his career.
As thunderstorms strengthened in eastern Nebraska on June 16, 2014, storm chaser Tony Laubach was approaching an intersection near the town of Pilger. Just after 4 p.m. CDT, two violent tornadoes formed near the city.
"We had two EF4 tornadoes on the ground on either side of the highway as we were driving east," Laubach described.
Laubach and his team witnessed six tornadoes that day, four of which were EF4 strength. The two Pilger tornadoes resulted in 20 injuries and two deaths.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach shares his most memorable tornado chase of his career.
AccuWeather will present Tornado Week from April 24-28, providing never-before-seen glimpses at a day in the life of storm chasers, who hunt for some of the most powerful and destructive storms on Earth. Storm chasers will also recap their top chases and provide the stories behind wild storm footage that they captured. Also, survivors will share their incredible stories of riding out tornadoes.
AccuWeather’s top experts will break down what goes into predicting tornadoes and take a look at the tornadoes of tomorrow. Is Tornado Alley shifting? We’ll answer that and much more in Tornado Week, and you can follow along with coverage on the AccuWeather Network and right here on AccuWeather.com.
AccuWeather will present Tornado Week April 24-28, providing never-before-seen glimpses at a day in the life of storm chasers and their top chases. Plus, we’ll take a look at tornadoes of the future.
