Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Heavy thunderstorms taking aim at eastern, central Europe
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 10, 2020 1:02 PM
Police bodycam shows an officer pulling an eight-year-old girl to safety. She was trapped in floodwaters at Bridal Veil Falls near Bedford, Ohio, on July 7.
Strong thunderstorms are forecast to spark across central and eastern Europe into the beginning of the weekend before some relief from stifling heat arrives across the region.
A storm system pushed through central Europe on Friday, igniting areas of showers and thunderstorms.
As the cooler air behind the storm system clashes with the hot and humid air across the Alps and into Czechia, Poland and Belarus, some thunderstorms can become strong into late Friday afternoon and evening.
A few showers and thunderstorms are forecast to linger across the area into Friday night.
On Saturday, feisty storms are once again expected to develop across central and eastern Europe as the storm system continues to track east. Rounds of downpours are expected from extreme northeastern Italy to Hungary, western Ukraine and Belarus.
A few heavy thunderstorms can continue into Saturday night.
Widespread downpours can lead to areas of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage locations. Anyone driving through these downpours should be aware of ponding on roadways and reduced visibility in periods of heavier rain.
The strongest storms can also produce gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out either.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be in store for eastern Europe on Sunday as the storm system begins to slow down over the region. However, widespread strong thunderstorms are not expected.
Drier and cooler air is forecast to arrive across eastern Europe by the beginning of next week as the storm system moves east and high pressure settles over the region.
