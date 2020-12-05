Heavy rain, wet snow continue to plague south-central Europe
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 5, 2020 3:57 PM
Residents of Penicuik, Scotland, woke to thundersnow in the early morning of Dec. 4. The local police received calls from some people who mistook the thunder for explosions.
The stormy pattern that set up over Europe during late November is continuing into the final month of the year as a storm brings another round of heavy rain and snow to southern portions of Europe this weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn this may not be the last storm for the region.
The storm that arrived over northwestern Europe last Thursday and brought snow to parts of the United Kingdom through the end of the week has already started to swing south.
As of Saturday afternoon, local time, an extension of this storm is already bringing heavy rainfall and mountain snow to northern Italy and western Austria.
Rain and snow are forecast to continue in these areas through the weekend as heavy rain also expands into the Balkan Peninsula.
The heaviest snow will be located in the Alps, where 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of accumulation is expected, with even higher amounts in the tallest peaks of the eastern Italian Alps. Here snowfall totals can reach 30-45 cm (12-18 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 cm (48 inches) possible along the southern slopes.
These snowfall amounts in addition the snow totals from a storm that moved through earlier in December could close some passes and raise the threat for avalanches.
While the heaviest snowfall will be confined to the mountains of Switzerland, Austria, and northern Italy, enough cold air will allow for at least a mix of rain and snow across southern Germany.
Snowfall totals of 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) will be most likely in the higher elevations in the southern portion of the country, especially where precipitation changes over to all snow, and slippery travel is expected.
On the warmer side of the storm, the risk for flooding and mudslides will increase through the weekend and into the beginning of the week as the same portions of south-central Europe that received heavy rain last week will be drenched again.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys explains, "25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain will occur across parts of Italy and the western Balkans, while 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain is expected across coastal northwest and west-central Italy, northeastern Italy, Slovenia and coastal Croatia."
In northeast Italy and western Slovenia, rainfall totals can reach as high as 100-200 mm (4-8 inches), he added. This is also the mostly likely area for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 510mm (20 inches) to occur.
Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia and northern Veneto, all located in northern Italy, are expected to have the highest threat for flooding.
In addition to heavy rainfall and mountain snow, the region will also have to contend with gusty winds into the beginning of the week. The strongest winds are forecast to occur in western Slovenia and coastal Croatia where gusts can reach 80-100 km/h (50-60 mph).
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 km/h (75 mph) is expected, especially in the higher elevations from northeast Italy to Montenegro, added Roys, which could lead to localized damage to trees and structures as well as power outages.
A strong onshore flow into the beginning of the week can also cause coastal flooding along exposed beaches as well as rough seas.
Rounds of rain, high-elevation snow and gusty winds will linger over much of Europe into next week as this slow-moving storm system is forecast to linger over the continent.
The stormy pattern is not expected to wane with the passage of this storm. AccuWeather meteorologists are already tracking the potential for another storm in western Europe early next week.

