Heavy rain threatens flood-weary Japan, Korean Peninsula
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 22, 2020 11:28 AM
Roads in Nagarbera, India, were flooded on July 19, as heavy monsoon rains soaked the area, forcing many to evacuate their homes.
After deadly flooding struck the Korean Peninsula and Japan earlier this month, another dose of heavy rainfall will renew the risk of flooding this week.
This rain is expected to come as a one-two-punch during the second half of the week.
"Two different storms will be moving along a semi-stationary front, known as a mei-yu front, which will send bouts of heavy rain from eastern China to the Korean Peninsula and Japan into the start of the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly.
Rain, which began in eastern China at the start of the week, moved into parts of the Korean Peninsula by midday Wednesday, especially in southern parts of South Korea.
By Wednesday evening, downpours washed over portions of western Japan, including northern Kyushu, Shikoku and western parts of Honshu.
The second, and more powerful, storm will follow behind this first one rather quickly, bringing another dose of heavy rain to North and South Korea as early as Thursday, with no more of a break than some drizzle or isolated showers in between.
"There is still uncertainty about the exact track of this second storm. Should the storm track farther south, much of the Korean Peninsula, other than perhaps southern South Korea, may be spared," Kelly added.
Regardless of the exact path of this storm, more flooding downpours are expected to target western Japan on Friday and Saturday.
Between both storms, the double dose of heavy rain means that rainfall totals are likely to climb to 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) into Saturday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches) will be possible, especially in the higher elevations.
"This much rain, especially after an already wet stretch of weather, is falling on very saturated ground," said Kelly.
Because of this, less rain will be needed to cause flooding issues, and trees may be more easily toppled or uprooted. Mudslides will be a major concern in the hilly and mountainous terrain.
The flood-weary areas threatened by these next rounds of heavy rain have experienced dangerous flooding from the torrential rains earlier this month.
On Monday, reports came in of immense rains across parts of North Korea, totaling over 50 mm (2 inches) in many locations. Hamheung had the highest rainfall total with 87 mm (3.43 inches) of rain falling in 24 hours.
In mid-July, more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain fell in parts of southern South Korea, killing several people and causing travel traffic accidents.
An astounding 277 mm (10.9 inches) of rain fell in Sancheong of South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and 210 mm (8.3 inches) of rain in the town of Geoje, just west of Busan.
In Japan, the island of Kyushu was badly battered by heavy rains that moved through the area during late June and early July. A total of 71 people have been confirmed dead due to the floodwaters, most coming from the hard-hit prefecture of Kumamoto.
According to a report from The Japan Times, about 2,000 people are still living in shelters after heavy rain, flooded rivers and landslides forced residents from their homes earlier in the month.
Recovery efforts have been slow in some remote locations as numerous roads and bridges have been washed away. More rain on the way can lead to additional delays and flooding concerns this week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
