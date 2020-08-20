Heat and lightning to complicate battle against massive Western infernos
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 20, 2020 6:34 AM
Interstate 80 was closed in Solano County, California, on Aug. 19, hours after flames from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire jumped across the highway.
High temperatures and dry weather have been ongoing for a prolonged stretch in much of the southwestern United States, and, unfortunately for the extremely busy firefighters in the region, forecasters say that is unlikely to change any time soon. And, as if resources weren't strapped enough, another weather factor could lead to new fire ignition into the weekend.
Meteorologists explained that with high pressure in firm control over the Southwest, the extremely hot pattern that has been in place for several days will continue for several more days.
On Thursday, Las Vegas hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit for the sixth consecutive day. This is a new August record for the city for most consecutive days where the temperature reached 112 F or higher. The AccuWeather forecast for Las Vegas is calling for that record to be broken again on Friday.
In addition to the heat and lack of rainfall, locally gusty winds are expected to contribute to the high fire danger.
Making matters even worse, around the periphery of the high pressure area, spotty thunderstorms are likely to erupt each day, particularly during the afternoon hours. But, only some of the storms will bring rainfall.
"The possibility of thunderstorms across western and central Colorado will also lead to an increased fire risk," Pydynowski said. "Unfortunately, these storms can do more harm than good with respect to starting fires as many of these thunderstorms will be dry thunderstorms or contain very little rainfall, so lightning sparking dried-out vegetation and causing fires will be of great concern."
Numerous fires are already burning in the West, especially in California. Some of the more notable fires in the Golden State are the LNU Lightning Complex, the SCU Lightning Complex and the CZU August Fire. The blazes in the West have led to many evacuations in parts of the region.
"Anyone who is camping in these areas over the next several days should be aware of any local fire bans," Pydynowski said. "In places where campfires are allowed, people need to be sure to put out fires and embers," he cautioned.
Smoke from the myriad of ongoing fires is also leading to poor air quality and hazy skies in much of the West.
The air quality map above shows poor conditions across much of California, Nevada and across the interior Northwest on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AccuWeather / Plume Labs)
This general pattern in the Southwest is likely to continue through at least the middle of next week and possibly beyond that. There will likely be more stress on power grids due to the heat, and it will be difficult for firefighters to gain the upper hand on blazes. In addition, new fires are likely as well.
