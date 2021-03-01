Hazardous flooding remains a concern across Southeast
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 1:11 PM EST
Heavy rain brought flash floods to a large section of the Southeast on Feb. 28, leaving parks and athletic fields underwater, roads washed away and many people in need of help.
Persistent heavy rainfall doused portions of the Southeast and Ohio Valley over the weekend, triggering record river rises in spots, daily rainfall records and even a dramatic water rescue.
The threat of flooding is forecast to continue across parts of the southeastern U.S. throughout the week.
By Monday morning, three-day rainfall totals over 6.75 inches came in from the London and Corbin areas in southeastern Kentucky. Other Kentucky cities, like Bowling Green, Murray and Hopkinsville, as well as Jackson, Tennessee, recorded 4-6 inches of rain during that time.
This graphic shows the highest rainfall reports across Kentucky through 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021.
Bowling Green set a new record on Sunday for the wettest February day on record, after 5.11 inches of rain were measured. The old record was 3.74 inches from 1975.
Drone footage showed extensive flooding from swollen streams and rivers near Levi Jackson State Park, located south of London, on Saturday.
The deluge brought dozens of reports of street flooding. Portions of the Kentucky River reached major flood stage by Monday morning. At the Booneville rain gauge on the south fork of the Kentucky River, the water level is forecast to crest at 43.4 feet, which would tie the all-time record highest water level.
Water on roadways triggered a dramatic water rescue on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee. The Dekalb County Fire Department and other local emergency responders were dispatched to a vehicle accident after a truck slid off a water-covered bridge in the town of Liberty, located about 55 miles east of Nashville. Officials with the fire department said the vehicle was partially submerged in a swollen creek and had five passengers inside, including an infant. All were safely rescued. In addition to swift-water rescue teams, bucket trucks from local utility companies were deployed to complete the rescue.
More than 70 river gauges registered at minor or moderate flood stage on Monday morning, according to the Ohio Valley River Forecast Center. Since Sunday morning, dozens of river gauges recorded water level rises of 20 to 30 feet.
Luckily, water levels are forecast to begin falling by Monday night as dry weather holds over the region. However, it may take until Tuesday night before river levels drop below flood stage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Meanwhile, farther south, the rain has not really taken a break in portions of Arkansas, eastern Texas and Mississippi.
A stalled front over the region is likely to bring rounds of rain to these areas west of the Mississippi River through Tuesday afternoon before the rain shifts eastward.
Overall, any single period of rain is unlikely be heavy enough for widespread flooding. However, any location that gets more than one heavy downpour could experience localized flooding, especially between the Interstate 10 and I-20 corridors.
Downpours could also cause a brief period of reduced visibility for motorists as well as ponding on the roadways.
During Tuesday night and Wednesday, the heaviest rain is likely to fall across Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to the most recent update by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, Feb. 25, most of the Southeast has escaped drought status. However, many cities are running behind on rainfall so far in 2021.
Through the end of February, New Orleans had recorded only 6.87 inches of rain so far this year, which is just 66% of normal since Jan. 1. Jackson, Mississippi, has reported only 60% of its normal rainfall so far this year. In Atlanta, only 7.33 inches of rain fell during the first two months of the year, which is about 83% of normal.
For these areas, the incoming rain will be a help to avoid a rain deficit going into the heart of spring.
Some areas across the region, however, have had a very wet start to 2021.
In cities from Albany, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, on northward to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, the repeated rounds of rain have brought above-normal rainfall totals, on the order of 125% of normal or more. Charlotte, for example, has recorded 9.19 inches of rain so far this year, which is 137% percent of normal.
These areas may be at the highest risk of flooding through Wednesday.
"The upcoming rounds of wet weather in this area could be enough to bring rivers across southern Georgia and the low country of South Carolina to near flood stage by the middle of the week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
Walker added that it wasn't out of the question that one or two locations reaches moderate or perhaps major flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.
Once this storm system slides off the Southeast coast by Wednesday evening, a brief reprieve from the wet weather will be in store across the South as an area of high pressure settles overhead.
However, dry weather is not in the forecast everywhere through the end of the week.
A storm is forecast to dive southward across eastern Texas late on Friday then swing across the Florida Peninsula through the start of the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Showers are forecast to reach as far north as Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, but the heaviest rain may be more concentrated along the Gulf Coast and central Florida.
Even without the presence of heavy rain, additional rainfall late in the week may exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues from earlier in the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Hazardous flooding remains a concern across Southeast
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 1:11 PM EST
Heavy rain brought flash floods to a large section of the Southeast on Feb. 28, leaving parks and athletic fields underwater, roads washed away and many people in need of help.
Persistent heavy rainfall doused portions of the Southeast and Ohio Valley over the weekend, triggering record river rises in spots, daily rainfall records and even a dramatic water rescue.
The threat of flooding is forecast to continue across parts of the southeastern U.S. throughout the week.
By Monday morning, three-day rainfall totals over 6.75 inches came in from the London and Corbin areas in southeastern Kentucky. Other Kentucky cities, like Bowling Green, Murray and Hopkinsville, as well as Jackson, Tennessee, recorded 4-6 inches of rain during that time.
This graphic shows the highest rainfall reports across Kentucky through 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021.
Bowling Green set a new record on Sunday for the wettest February day on record, after 5.11 inches of rain were measured. The old record was 3.74 inches from 1975.
Drone footage showed extensive flooding from swollen streams and rivers near Levi Jackson State Park, located south of London, on Saturday.
The deluge brought dozens of reports of street flooding. Portions of the Kentucky River reached major flood stage by Monday morning. At the Booneville rain gauge on the south fork of the Kentucky River, the water level is forecast to crest at 43.4 feet, which would tie the all-time record highest water level.
Water on roadways triggered a dramatic water rescue on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee. The Dekalb County Fire Department and other local emergency responders were dispatched to a vehicle accident after a truck slid off a water-covered bridge in the town of Liberty, located about 55 miles east of Nashville. Officials with the fire department said the vehicle was partially submerged in a swollen creek and had five passengers inside, including an infant. All were safely rescued. In addition to swift-water rescue teams, bucket trucks from local utility companies were deployed to complete the rescue.
More than 70 river gauges registered at minor or moderate flood stage on Monday morning, according to the Ohio Valley River Forecast Center. Since Sunday morning, dozens of river gauges recorded water level rises of 20 to 30 feet.
Luckily, water levels are forecast to begin falling by Monday night as dry weather holds over the region. However, it may take until Tuesday night before river levels drop below flood stage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Meanwhile, farther south, the rain has not really taken a break in portions of Arkansas, eastern Texas and Mississippi.
A stalled front over the region is likely to bring rounds of rain to these areas west of the Mississippi River through Tuesday afternoon before the rain shifts eastward.
Overall, any single period of rain is unlikely be heavy enough for widespread flooding. However, any location that gets more than one heavy downpour could experience localized flooding, especially between the Interstate 10 and I-20 corridors.
Downpours could also cause a brief period of reduced visibility for motorists as well as ponding on the roadways.
During Tuesday night and Wednesday, the heaviest rain is likely to fall across Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas.
According to the most recent update by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, Feb. 25, most of the Southeast has escaped drought status. However, many cities are running behind on rainfall so far in 2021.
Through the end of February, New Orleans had recorded only 6.87 inches of rain so far this year, which is just 66% of normal since Jan. 1. Jackson, Mississippi, has reported only 60% of its normal rainfall so far this year. In Atlanta, only 7.33 inches of rain fell during the first two months of the year, which is about 83% of normal.
For these areas, the incoming rain will be a help to avoid a rain deficit going into the heart of spring.
Some areas across the region, however, have had a very wet start to 2021.
In cities from Albany, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, on northward to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, the repeated rounds of rain have brought above-normal rainfall totals, on the order of 125% of normal or more. Charlotte, for example, has recorded 9.19 inches of rain so far this year, which is 137% percent of normal.
These areas may be at the highest risk of flooding through Wednesday.
"The upcoming rounds of wet weather in this area could be enough to bring rivers across southern Georgia and the low country of South Carolina to near flood stage by the middle of the week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
Walker added that it wasn't out of the question that one or two locations reaches moderate or perhaps major flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.
Related:
Once this storm system slides off the Southeast coast by Wednesday evening, a brief reprieve from the wet weather will be in store across the South as an area of high pressure settles overhead.
However, dry weather is not in the forecast everywhere through the end of the week.
A storm is forecast to dive southward across eastern Texas late on Friday then swing across the Florida Peninsula through the start of the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Showers are forecast to reach as far north as Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama, but the heaviest rain may be more concentrated along the Gulf Coast and central Florida.
Even without the presence of heavy rain, additional rainfall late in the week may exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues from earlier in the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo