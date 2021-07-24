Hail and damaging winds to pummel Chicagoland and Metro Detroit
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 24, 2021 6:29 AM EDT
As a storm cell crossed through part of Utah on Thursday evening, it made for a majestic, if scary, view.
After severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and hail to the Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday, over 20 million Americans across the Midwest will be at risk for dangerous thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Wind gusts up to 75 mph were recorded across the North Central states on Friday and Friday night. The highest gust was recorded in Long Lake, South Dakota, with Lake City, South Dakota, close behind with near 70 mph. On Trout Lake near Soudan, Minnesota, high wind gusts flipped multiple canoes over.
Hail fell across the region as well, including one 2.00-inch report in Shooks, Minnesota, and a 1.25-inch report near Sorum, South Dakota.
Now, the dangerous weather will move farther to the southeast. The same thunderstorms that pummeled Minnesota and the Dakotas are expected to continue into Wisconsin and Michigan, weakening as they move.
"New storms are likely to develop late Saturday afternoon and dive southeastward on Saturday evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
Cities to be impacted include Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Peoria, Illinois; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Storms are also headed toward some of the larger population centers, such as Detroit and Chicago.
"Those spending their afternoon or early evening hours visiting Grant Park or Navy Pier will need to be on the lookout for strong thunderstorms moving into Chicagoland," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Storms are anticipated to arrive in Chicago in the afternoon, lasting into the evening and bringing torrential downpours.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) estimates that over 20 million are facing a slight risk of severe weather across the Midwest, which is the fourth highest threat level on the SPC's outlook.
"An approaching cold front combining with a hot, humid air mass in place will set off severe t-storms later Saturday which could produce downpours, hail and damaging winds," said Pydynowski.
Winds can gust up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph (140 km/h), likely in northeastern Illinois or Michigan. Parts of southeastern Ontario, Canada, can also be impacted by these storms, including both Toronto and London, Canada.
"Those outdoors can stay safe and keep track of the latest forecast by downloading the AccuWeather app to be aware of the latest warnings and track the storms on MinuteCast®," Pydynowski said.
Friday's storms affected an area under severe or even extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, though Saturday's storms will be plodding across few drought-stricken areas.
Parts of Michigan have already received over 3 inches of rain recently, including Alaska, Michigan, which reported 3.42 inches of rain on Friday. Since July 1, Detroit's rainfall is running at 146% of normal, and Toronto has reached 157% of normal to this point in the month.
Due to this healthy helping of previously fallen rain, flooding rainfall will be possible from thunderstorms, especially where multiple storms occur. Low-lying areas can experience flash flooding on roadways. Motorists should never drive on a flooded road.
"It is often difficult to gauge the depth of water at night," said Adamson. He advises motorists to turn around and find an alternate route anytime water covers the roadway.
The cold front will continue to move eastward to finish out the weekend, bringing thunderstorms to Albany, New York, and Pittsburgh, which could be severe.
"Storms that develop on Sunday are likely to move to the East Coast by Sunday night," said Adamson. The severe threat is forecast to be lower by the time the thunderstorms arrive at the Atlantic Coast.
