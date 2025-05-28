Gustnado damages RVs in Louisiana town struck by 2 hurricanes in 2020

A gustnado destroyed an RV park in Cameron, a coastal Louisiana town near the landfall of two hurricanes in 2020.

Violent winds and a powerful gustnado left multiple RVs flipped, shredded and scattered like toys in Cameron, Louisiana, on May 27.

The rare weather event followed a severe thunderstorm overnight. Video taken on Tuesday showed RVs flipped over, with at least one destroyed. The National Weather Service confirmed that a gustnado with 80-mph winds touched down around 4 a.m. CDT and caused the damage. The local fire department rescued one person, but no fatalities were reported.

A radar image shows a line of storms moving over Cameron, Louisiana, indicated with the tornado icon, at 4 a.m. CDT on May 27, 2025.

Cameron, a coastal community about 30 miles south of Lake Charles, is still rebuilding after being hit by two major hurricanes in 2020. Category 4 Hurricane Laura tracked just west of Hurricane Delta's landfall later that year. A wind gust of 127 mph was measured there during Laura's arrival.

A gustnado is a type of tornado that forms when the edge of the downdraft of a severe thunderstorm -- a gust front -- causes the air to spin, from the ground up.

A gustnado does not connect to a cloud. Generally weaker than supercell tornadoes, gustnadoes can reach speeds of 80 mph and cause serious damage.