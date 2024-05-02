Flooding continues in southeast Texas after more than a foot of rain

Heavy rain in southeastern Texas caused severe flooding Thursday, closing roads and submerging homes and cars

Copied

Emergency crews performed search and rescue operations by boat in Conroe, Texas, and parts of Trinity County on May 2 after heavy downpours caused dangerous flooding.

Heavy rain on Thursday and Thursday night caused severe flooding in southeastern Texas cities from College Station to Houston. At 7 a.m. CDT Friday, five flood warnings were in effect north and east of Houston.

The driver drove through a flooded parking lot and directly into a creek hidden by the water, becoming stranded and needing rescue in College Station, Texas, on May 2.

In College Station on Thursday, a woman was rescued after she drove into a flooded creek. Drone footage from Livingston, Texas, 70 miles northeast of Houston, showed cars, homes and roads underwater.

Rain gauges in the northern part of Harris County reported between 10 and 12 inches of rain in 24 hours. The Harris County Flood Control District reported that seven streams were out of their banks.