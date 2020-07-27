Feisty severe storms to rumble from Indiana to New England ahead of cooldown
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 27, 2020 6:56 AM
A celestial visitor, Comet NEOWISE, soared above the stormy skies before disappearing into the clouds filled with lightning near Harrison, Arkansas, on July 20.
A return to drier, less humid conditions across parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will come at the expense of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.
Cleveland, Indianapolis and a corridor from near Burlington, Vermont, to Erie, Pennsylvania, could be in the path of the feisty thunderstorms. The worst of the storms may ignite just near or to the southeast of the Detroit metro area.
Those with plans outdoors will want to keep a close watch on the sky as the weather may turn from sunny to stormy in a hurry. As soon as dark clouds are threatening or thunder is heard, head indoors and away from windows.
The thunderstorms will erupt along a boundary, known as a cold front, separating hot, humid air with a more refreshing air mass from Canada. As these two distinct air masses meet, explosive thunderstorms can result.
"As storms line up in the afternoon hours on Monday, they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours into the evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
The winds, gusting up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph, can snap tree branches and even knock over power lines, leaving some communities to face potential power outages.
"Motorists on parts of interstates 70 and 90 should use caution. Heavy downpours can greatly reduce visibility and make it hard to see the car in front of you, especially when traveling at high speeds," Travis said.
The downpours will also create a heightened risk of hydroplaning while traveling at highway speeds.
The region could use any rain that does fall with the storms, as a large part of the zone at risk for Monday's severe weather is in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.
The rain may be more disruptive than beneficial in Cincinnati and Cleveland, where Major League Baseball games on Monday evening could face delays due to the storms.
As the cold front continues to march eastward on Tuesday and heads for the Northeast's Interstate-95 corridor, drier, pleasant weather will move into the areas affected by Monday's storms, with a significant downturn in humidity levels.
