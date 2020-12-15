Drenching storms to target portions of South America
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 15, 2020 12:40 PM EST
A quick-hitting storm system is set to unleash drenching rainfall and locally severe thunderstorms across portions of South America to end the week.
An area of low pressure will begin to develop early Friday across central Argentina, west of Bahía Blanca. As this storm strengthens throughout the day Friday into Friday night, unsettled weather will be in store for much of central and eastern Argentina.
A cold front associated with this storm will stretch from central to northern Argentina and generally push eastward Friday and Friday night. As this cold front digs eastward throughout the day Friday it will set off rounds of showers and heavy thunderstorms across the region.
Due to the availability of relatively warm, moist air off the coast of Uruguay, this storm will be able to produce robust thunderstorms across central and northern Argentina, Friday and Friday night.
The worst of the storm will likely arrive for cities like Córdoba, Argentina, later Friday afternoon, while cities like Buenos Aires will receive the worst of the storm later Friday night into Saturday morning.
The heaviest thunderstorms of the entire event will most likely target areas from eastern Argentina to southern Paraguay and western Uruguay Friday night into Saturday morning.
A few of the heaviest thunderstorms may even become locally severe during this time frame. Any locally severe thunderstorm will be able to produce damaging wind gusts on the order of 88-105 km/h (55-65 mph). Wind gusts at this level will be able to cause some damage to trees and poorly constructed structures and may even lead to sporadic power outages.
Drenching thunderstorms will continue to push eastward on Saturday and overspread much of Uruguay and southern Brazil in addition to the Buenos Aires Province of Argentina.
Generally, rainfall amounts across the impacted areas on Friday and Saturday will average 25-50 mm (1-2 inches). However, any areas caught under rounds of heavy downpours, or locally severe thunderstorms, can easily receive up to 150 mm (6 inches) of rainfall over a short amount of time.
High rainfall rates may force any smaller streams or rivers to fill up quickly and potentially overflow their banks Friday and Saturday. Residents living in areas that are prone to flooding, especially low-lying and poor drainage areas, should remain on alert for possible flash flooding to end the week.
After the storm exits off the coast later Saturday, the same areas that were drenched by heavy storms to end the week will enjoy a rather tranquil start next week. High pressure will slowly build into place over northeastern Argentina Sunday into Monday, allowing dry conditions to return to the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
After the storm exits off the coast later Saturday, the same areas that were drenched by heavy storms to end the week will enjoy a rather tranquil start next week. High pressure will slowly build into place over northeastern Argentina Sunday into Monday, allowing dry conditions to return to the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo