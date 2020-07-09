The strengthening system could even become Tropical Storm Fay but, even if it doesn't, a portion of the East Coast is in line for a stretch of soaking weather. And that could be good news for some.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years is visible to the naked eye

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.