Death toll in Philippines tops 70 after tropical storm landfall

Dangerous conditions such as mudslides and flood waters submerged communities and swept families away from their homes.

A powerful tropical storm hit the Philippines Friday, bringing devastating landslides and flooding that has left at least 72 dead on the islands as of Saturday morning.

The storm, named Nalgae, began to trigger heavy rains in the southern Philippines Thursday, according to the state weather service, hitting mainly rural areas on Mindanao island. The next day brought the main impacts, affecting the Philippines main island of Luzon.

Flood waters submerged homes in Pigcawayan, Philippines, after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit on Friday, Oct. 28. (Photo via Jameel Chio/ESN/AFP)

Maximum wind speed when Nalgae hit Luzon was 95 miles per hour before making landfall on Catanduanes island, which brought perilous conditions. Landslides and flooding dispersed families from their homes, due to fast-moving flood waters that carried along significant amounts of debris.

According to the country's civil defense director, Rafaelito Alejandro, the death toll as of Saturday morning was at 72, with at least 14 people still missing. Nearly 50 of the deaths from the storm occurred in the community of Kusiong, which was buried by mudslides.

The Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro region of the Philippines, Ahod Ebrahim, placed the region under a state of calamity on Saturday following massive flooding.

The state weather service said that Nalgae could be on track to hit the capital city of Manila, with 5,000 rescue teams on standby to aid in the response.

Streets were submerged by floods caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines on Oct. 28. (Photo via AFP)

"Based on our projections, [Nalgae] is really strong so we really prepared for it," Alejandro said, urging citizens within the storm's path to stay at home. More than 7,000 residents were evacuated ahead of Nalgae's landfall.

The Philippines coast guard suspended ferry service throughout most of the islands.

The Philippines is no stranger to deadly storms, as the islands are hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that lead to perpetual poverty for many.

