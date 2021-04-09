Dangerous storms to roar across southern US into Saturday
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 9, 2021 12:37 PM EDT
A large area of the South will be at risk for flooding as the storms produce areas of intense rainfall.
Residents across a large corridor of the southern United States, stretching from Texas and Arkansas to Georgia, are facing the threats of a potentially damaging severe weather outbreak expected to unfold Friday night through Saturday night.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe storms will erupt late Friday and begin to organize into a dangerous thunderstorm complex over parts of eastern Texas and Arkansas by around 10 p.m. local time. From there, the storms will continue to gain steam into the overnight hours as the system spreads eastward, unleashing winds higher than hurricane force across the region. The fact that the extensive wind event will unfold overnight will add to the dangers the storms will pose, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
“These thunderstorms are not going to weaken overnight. They are going to strengthen,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno stressed in a storm update on Friday.
AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts of 85 mph are predicted, Rayno said. Wind this strong will be enough to knock over trees, cause property damage, flip over trucks and lead to widespread power outages.
However, the storms will be capable of producing everything from very large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes to powerful wind gusts and tornadoes spanning Friday and Saturday.
The first storms were already rumbling across part of the upper Gulf coast from eastern Louisiana to Florida on Friday with torrential downpours, vivid lightning, hail and locally strong wind gusts. These storms were erupting along a stalled front ahead of a storm over the central U.S. Some of the hailstones in the Alabama storms reached the size of tennis balls.
This radar image, captured during Friday morning April 9, 2021, shows thunderstorms erupting along the upper Gulf coast and as far to the north as the Interstate 20 corridor in the Southeast states. (AccuWeather)
“Two things I never trust this time of year: upper-level lows and stalled fronts. And we have both, and they are going to be colliding later Friday into Friday night,” Rayno said.
Towering storms are forecast to erupt in portions of eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas late Friday afternoon and evening. These storms will have the greatest potential to produce hail to the size of golf balls or larger. The storms over the southern Plains will erupt on the edge of a pocket of heat forecast to produce highs in the 80s, 90s and near 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
As a precursor to conditions that may be ahead, storms erupted on the edge of the heat and produced very large hail in central Texas on Thursday evening. The diameter of some of the hail ranged from 2 inches to 2.75 inches.
As many as 80 million people will be under the threat of severe weather during Friday night alone. The storms are expected to begin to organize into line segments with torrential rain, high winds and frequent lightning strikes as they progress eastward across the lower part of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) severe weather outlook for Friday and Friday night called for a “moderate" risk of severe thunderstorms. More than 2.4 million people live within that zone, which includes the cities Monroe, Louisiana, and Jackson, Hattiesburg, Meridian and Greenville, Mississippi. Moderate risk is the second-highest alert level, just below the “high” threat warnings issued by the SPC.
There is the potential for a derecho to develop during Friday night somewhere from parts of northeastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma to portions of Louisiana and Arkansas, AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said. A derecho is a swift-moving complex of thunderstorms that produces extensive wind damage over hundreds of miles.
Should a derecho unfold, it may quickly roll through portions of Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and adjacent waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday.
As if the likelihood of a broad area of damaging wind gusts were not enough, a few tornadoes can also occur during the event. Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes can develop well ahead of the main line of severe weather and be embedded in the general zone of high winds and torrential rainfall.
"People will need to be weather aware Friday night as many of the severe thunderstorms in the South will occur well after midnight," Rayno said.
Darkness and downpours will make the storms difficult to spot. People will need a means of getting severe weather bulletins as they are issued through the nighttime hours. The AccuWeather app can be a valuable tool for receiving severe weather warnings and checking radar, timing of severe weather and what conditions may be ahead in days to come.
Cities at risk for being slammed by late-night or early-morning thunderstorms with high winds include New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida.
By Saturday morning, storms are likely to be racing eastward over the I-10 and 20 corridors of Alabama, southern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, southwestern Georgia and northern Florida.
AccuWeather forecasters say the explosive weather could even cause impacts over the open water of the Gulf of Mexico. Boaters and those operating petroleum rigs across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico should be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions with the likelihood of sudden high winds and rough seas.
Should the long-lived wind event develop, an abrupt end to severe weather in its wake seems likely for the affected areas on Saturday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
"In the wake of a line of severe thunderstorms, the atmosphere tends to stabilize, so after nasty storms to start the day in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, Saturday afternoon may become quiet in most places," Deger explained.
Stormy conditions will persist across Georgia and northern Florida during the afternoon hours, but they may end by the evening hours.
The Augusta National Golf Club where The Masters tournament is taking place through this weekend will be on the northeastern edge of the severe weather threat on Saturday and probably just west of the big storms on Sunday. While a thunderstorm capable of producing lightning strikes is possible at any time over the weekend, the greatest chance of a heavy, gusty storm will be on Saturday afternoon in Augusta, Georgia.
Storms are expected to fire up from Florida to New York state on Sunday with the best change of heavy, gusty and isolated severe storms from central Florida to Virginia.
Even though much of the region had quiet, dry weather that lasted about a week from before Easter through the middle of this week, states from Arkansas and Louisiana to Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia have be the targeted by relentless rounds of severe thunderstorms thus far this spring. Since the middle of March, there have been five significant outbreaks of severe weather that have produced hundreds of severe weather incidents and dozens of tornadoes, according to the SPC. Some of the storms have caused multiple injuries and fatalities.
Rainfall has been excessive in much of the same area since the end of winter. Many areas have picked up one and a half to three times their average rainfall since early March.
Even though a week of dry weather has helped small streams to recede and rivers to crest, the soil is still moist in the region, and waterways generally remain in an elevated state. Additional rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity -- even if precipitation comes down for only a short time -- can lead to new rises on streams and rivers.
There is the potential for some locations to be hit by more than one severe thunderstorm through early Saturday. Where downpours repeat, enough rain can fall to trigger flooding. A general 1-3 inches of rain is forecast to fall over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley, but where downpours persist, 6 inches of rain can inundate some places.
