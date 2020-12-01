Damaging winds, rough seas threaten western Europe as parade of storms continues
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 1, 2020 2:33 PM
A stormy pattern that began in late November across Europe is expected to continue through the early stages of December. As one storm continues to drench south-central Europe, a new storm is predicted to impact a large swath of the continent by midweek.
As this second storm sinks south over the British Isles on Wednesday and Wednesday night, it will bring a fresh round of showers and chilly air to the region.
By Thursday, showers will spread over much of the area from the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands to northern Spain and Portugal as the storm stalls over the British Isles and northern France. Pockets of heavier rain are also expected to develop, especially across parts of France.
Areas of rain are forecast to linger over this portion of western Europe into the beginning of the weekend, and rainfall totals of 13-25 mm (0.50-1.00 inch) will be common. Some localized locations can receive 50 mm (2 inches) of rain, which can lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
With colder air arriving with this storm, precipitation can fall as a mix of rain and snow in higher hills and mountains of the U.K. and France. In the highest elevations, just snow is possible.
This slow-moving storm will also be in the ideal location to usher in strong wind gusts across western Europe. West to northwesterly winds on the western side of the storm can gain speed over the Atlantic Ocean and into the Celtic Sea, the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay as the storm intensifies.
"Damaging wind gusts will arrive across western and northern coastal France Thursday evening and across coastal [Belgium, the Netherlands,] northern Spain and Portugal late Thursday night into Friday morning," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley.
Longley added that wind gusts of 80-97 km/h (50-60 mph) could be expected across this region with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 km/h (75 mph). Winds of this magnitude can lead to downed tree branches, some weaker trees and power lines and can cause damage to weaker structures.
There is the potential for these strong wind gusts to become widespread enough for this system to be considered a windstorm. If given a name by a meteorological service in the U.K., Ireland or the Netherlands, the storm could be called Bella. However, if the name is assigned by either France, Spain, Portugal or Belgium, it could be referred to as Dora.
A strong onshore flow through the end of the week can cause coastal flooding along exposed beaches as well as large swells on the various bodies of water.
While strong winds will be the biggest threat to western countries, a new threat will emerge across south-central Europe as the storm expands into the area late this week and into the weekend.
Once the storm reaches far enough south, it will be able to draw in moisture from the Mediterranean Sea. This will help to fuel areas of rain and thunderstorms across central and southern Italy as well as western portions of the Balkan Peninsula. Some of the thunderstorms will be more potent than others, forecasters caution.
Areas of flooding and an increased risk for mudslides will be likely as this same area is receiving rain from a storm currently sweeping across the region. South-central Europe also received rain during the end of November.
Rounds of rain, high-elevation snow and gusty winds will linger over much of Europe into the weekend as this slow-moving storm system is forecast to linger over the continent.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
