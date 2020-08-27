Complex of thunderstorms to rattle Midwest through Friday evening
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 28, 2020 10:47 AM
An enhanced threat level for severe weather has been issued for parts of Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.
As Laura cruises across Kentucky and Tennessee, a non-tropical weather system will bring rounds of severe thunderstorms to portions of the Midwest with several leftover storms likely to erupt and pester parts of the Northeast into Friday night.
During Thursday night, a complex of thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota and southern Minnesota. Wind gusts in parts of South Dakota generally ranged between 40 and 75 mph, and the winds were strong enough to knock down trees and cause power outages. Damage to crops in the area is not known at this time. Through early Friday morning, gusts have generally been below 55 mph across southern Minnesota.
The complex of thunderstorms will continue to advance southeastward across southern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and northern Illinois during the day Friday.
"The greatest threat from this particular batch of storms will be for wind gusts capable of knocking down trees and causing power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
Winds could get strong enough to damage crops and lead to minor property damage in some cases.
"Farther to the north, thunderstorms will tend to repeat from central Wisconsin to southern Michigan, southwestern Ontario, northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York state. In this area, the greatest threats will be from flash flooding and localized strong wind gusts," Deger said.
Cities in the line of fire from one or more storms into Friday night include Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Dubuque, Iowa, and Erie, Pennsylvania. Storms may hold off in Chicago until later in the day or in the evening. However, Detroit and Erie can be hit by multiple storms into Friday evening, which will elevate the risk of flash flooding.
Airline delays are possible at any time around Detroit on Friday. Airline delays may be greatest around Chicago during the evening.
In both areas of the Midwest, there can be isolated incidents of moderate hail. Any storm can bring sudden and frequent lightning strikes.
"During Friday night, thunderstorms, either as a complex or line, are likely to march across portions of central Illinois and northern and central portions of Ohio," Deger added.
In the Northeast, there were hundreds of reports of damaging wind gusts from eastern Ohio to southern New England during Thursday afternoon and evening. Scores of trees were knocked down along the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, which forced the closure of two lanes. There were a few public sitings of funnel clouds in southern New England, but no tornadoes have been confirmed as of the midday hours Friday.
A temperature and humidity boundary remains behind and will set the stage for at least spotty, heavy and gusty thunderstorms from western New York state to much of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey into Friday night.
"Even though storms may tend to be more spotty in nature in this eastern zone, some communities can be hit by more than one storm, which will raise the risk of flash flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.
Any of the storms in the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region can bring isolated incidents of damaging wind gusts and vivid, frequent lightning strikes into Friday night.
On Saturday, both the system from the Midwest and Laura will affect the Northeast with areas of showers, thunderstorms and severe weather.
