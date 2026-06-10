Chicago, Milwaukee and other Midwest cities at high risk of severe weather in outbreak

Potentially dangerous and damaging thunderstorms will affect more than 100 million people into Wednesday night and again on Thursday and Thursday night in the Midwest. Storms will also drench parts of the East daily.

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Bernie Rayno breaks down what parts of the north-central U.S. are most at risk for severe weather on June 10 & 11.

The risk of severe weather will extend into Thursday night across parts of the United States that are home to more than 200 million people, affecting the Midwest and portions of the Northeast. The main risks to lives and property will be from powerful wind gusts and, in some cases, tornadoes.

"All of the ingredients required for severe thunderstorms will be in place across the Plains and Midwest for a severe weather outbreak between Tuesday and Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Wind gusts capable of approaching 100 miles per hour, hail the size of softballs and dozens of tornado reports across the Plains and Midwest are expected."

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

The setup is similar to Monday's over the central and northern Plains, which brought more than 200 reports of high wind gusts and a handful of tornadoes. The severe threat will slowly shift eastward across the North Central states through Thursday night.

In addition to tornadoes and destructive winds, some storms will include hail the size of golf balls or larger and torrential rain that can lead to flash flooding in urban and poorly drained areas. Some of the storms will also produce frequent lightning strikes.

More than 750,000 square miles at risk into Wednesday night

The likelihood of at least some severe thunderstorm activity will span at least a dozen states from the Plains to the Great Lakes region into Monday night.

Within this massive area will be a large zone where AccuWeather meteorologists expect numerous severe thunderstorms. Within that zone, a pocket of widespread severe storms is forecast. The moderate risk includes Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The high risk zone includes the Quad Cities metro area in Illinois and Iowa; LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Rochester, Minnesota.

More than 220 million at risk for severe weather Thursday, including Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Detroit

"Thursday has the potential to be another very active day, including for some areas that will have already been hit Wednesday and Wednesday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

A large high-risk zone will extend from part of eastern Iowa to the southwestern portion of the Lower Michigan Peninsula. This widespread severe weather zone includes the potential for tornadoes that could occur in the densely populated Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas.

A massive zone where numerous severe thunderstorms are forecast will extend from northeastern Oklahoma to central Wisconsin, much of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and northwestern Ohio.

Storms to become locally to regionally severe in East

Severe thunderstorms will also affect parts of the East through Friday, amidst building heat and humidity. While these storms will generally be less intense than those in the Midwest, they will occur on heavily traveled highways and dense population zones.

"While an all-out outbreak of severe storms is not expected here, daily thunderstorm activity can lead to damaging wind gusts, intense rainfall and even hail, leading to outdoor and travel disruptions," Deger said.

Thursday could bring the worst of the severe weather to the Northeast, with storms expected in or around New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Motorists, airline passengers and those with outdoor plans should be prepared for disruptions with the bulk of the thunderstorm activity occurring between 3 and 9 p.m. However, there will be some exceptions where storms linger into the late-night hours, or form first thing in the morning.

Consequences of the severe weather

Power outages may become widespread and could last for days in some neighborhoods that sustain the worst damage in the Midwest.

As the storms approach and roll through the metro areas, especially in the Midwest, but also the East, travel delays on the highways and at the airports will mount. Concerns on streets and highways will stem from ponding and poor visibility, while dangers for incoming and departing flights will stem from powerful gusts, known as wind shear, which are particularly dangerous for aircraft during descent or climb near the ground.

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Flights originating from airports hundreds of miles away could be delayed if storms are expected at the destination near the time of arrival.

Why so much severe weather?

The amount of thunderstorm activity tends to follow the sun's intensity. The period from June to mid-July has the highest potential for intense sun and is the busiest time of year for thunderstorms. When factors, such as a strong jet stream or fronts, are present alongside high humidity, these summer-season storms can be intense.

As cooler air moves in from the west, very warm and humid air will abruptly rise into intense columns that form towering clouds and thunderstorms. The storms' intensity will be boosted by jet stream energy.

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