2nd sandstorm in as many weeks envelops Chinese capital
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 28, 2021 1:54 PM EDT
Residents in Beijing awoke to a dystopian scene on Sunday as a sandstorm swept through the Chinese capital, turning the sky yellow and the sun a haunting shade of blue.
This is the second sandstorm in two weeks to envelope the capital city of China. According to the director of the Beijing Climate Center, Wang Ji, in an interview with local media, it is a rare for Beijing to have two large sandstorms in such quick succession. The city reported just one sandstorm in all of 2020.
A yellow warning for sandstorms was issued by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Friday to warn the region of the risk to end the weekend.
A woman past near skyscrapers in the Central Business District during a sandstorm in Beijing on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
In the wake of a storm system that moved through eastern Asia on Friday and Saturday, winds turned out of the west to northwest and gained intensity.
This ushered in another round of yellow sand and dust from the Gobi Desert, located in northern China and southern Mongolia, where dry conditions have persisted in recent months.
The CMA also issued a warning for high winds on Sunday. Sustained winds reached 17-26 mph (27-42 km/h) with occasional gusts to 30-40 mph (48-64 km/h) throughout much of the day.
Air quality in Beijing was already at unhealthy levels before the dust storm arrived, likely due to pollution from industrial activity. As winds increased and dust moved into the city, visibility levels dropped to as low as 0.9 of a mile (1.5 km).
Low visibility levels caused flight delays and cancellations at airports across northeastern China and Inner Mongolia, said the South China Morning Post.
The air quality dropped to hazardous levels, the highest level on a six-tier scale as the levels of floating particles, also known as PM10 and PM2.5, surged in Beijing. This type of pollution is dangerous to human health and the tiny particles can reach deep into the lungs, while PM2.5 can pass into the bloodstream.
Officials urged people to stay home if possible; however, the poor conditions did not deter tourists as many still flocked to popular destinations across the city, according to the South China Morning Post.
Even couples celebrating their weddings could be seen taking photos near the Forbidden City with hazy skies in the background.
Wedding couples pose for photos near the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam McNeill)
As the dust began to clear and the winds diminished during Sunday afternoon, local time, the visibility as well as air quality levels improved.
Gusty winds and dust could sweep across the Korean Peninsula into Monday as the sand continues to spread eastward.
Sunday's sandstorm was not as severe as the storm that whipped through the region during the middle of March. At least 10 deaths occurred in Mongolia and hundreds of people became disoriented trying to locate cattle that had gone missing.
Officials called this mid-March sandstorm the worst in a decade as the yellow sand swept through 12 provinces, said South China Morning Post.
Additional sandstorms may occur across Mongolia and northeastern China as storms continue to track just south of these regions and cause high winds to kick up dust and sand from the Gobi Desert.
