2 feet of rain leaves Australian city underwater
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 27, 2022 1:41 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 27, 2022 1:52 PM EST
Heavy rain on Feb. 27, in Brisbane, Australia, caused streets to flood and the Brisbane River to swell to its highest level in decades.
“It’s unrelenting. It’s just coming down in buckets."
That's how the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, described the rainfall that has pounded eastern portions of Australia in recent days. The persistent downpours have flooded thousands of properties, prompted evacuations and resulted in at least seven deaths.
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, has been particularly hard-hit, recording its wettest three-day period since weather data started being tracked in the city in 1840 -- an astonishing 24.1 inches (611.6 mm) of rain from Friday morning to Sunday evening, local time. The city's previous rain record for a three-day period was 23.6 inches (600.4 mm) in 1974.
The radar showing intense downpours near and just south of Brisbane, Australia, early Monday morning, local time. (AccuWeather)
The mind-boggling deluge left few areas untouched by floodwaters, with scenes of submerged vehicles common throughout the region. Reuters reported that more than 1,400 homes in Brisbane are at risk to experience flooding, while tens of thousands of power outages have been reported.
Schools throughout the region are closed on Monday, and officials advised residents to work from home to limit the number of people on the roads, which, in some cases, are completely cut off by high water.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Local authorities had a firm message for those who do venture out amid the severe weather.
"Our message is clear: do not cross flooded roadways – if it’s flooded, forget it. The smartest and bravest thing you can do, is back it up and turn around," the Queensland Police Service said on Twitter.
Flooded scenes at Rocklea on Brisbane's Southside, Queensland, Australia, February 27, 2022. AAP Image/Jason O'Brien via REUTERS
The torrent of water swamped local rivers, sending dozens into major flood stage. The Brisbane River is projected to crest around 13 feet (4 meters) Monday morning, local time, which would be the highest level seen on that waterway since 2011, according to the Brisbane Times. The raging water sent debris into boardwalks and eateries that line the river, the news agency said.
A frightening scene emerged on the river as raging floodwaters carried a houseboat and crashed it into a ferry terminal, causing it to sink immediately. A 70-year-old man on board was rescued and sustained no significant injuries, according to The Guardian.
This event has evoked memories of and comparisons to the January 2011 floods that caused widespread damage in Brisbane and killed more than 30 people. During that event, heavy rain was spread out over more than a week and the flooding largely ensued due to rivers swelling after the precipitation had ended, The Guardian reported.
This latest incident has featured significant rainfall over a much shorter period of time. Murrumba Downs, a northern suburb of Brisbane, recorded 2 inches (52 mm) of rain in a mere 30 minutes, while nearby Kippa-Ring was pounded with 5 inches (135 mm) in 90 minutes, the Brisbane Times reported.
Dangers are far from over, AccuWeather meteorologists warn, as the flooding downpours may expand southward this week.
The focus of heavy rainfall will shift into far northeast New South Wales early this week, according to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
By the middle part of the week, torrential downpours could reach the Sydney metro area and heighten the risk of flooding there. Early last week, heavy rain caused a fast-moving current to sweep through Dee Why Lagoon, just north of Sydney, nearly carrying one man out-to-sea were it not for a brave group of surfers that came to the rescue.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
2 feet of rain leaves Australian city underwater
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 27, 2022 1:41 PM EST | Updated Feb. 27, 2022 1:52 PM EST
Heavy rain on Feb. 27, in Brisbane, Australia, caused streets to flood and the Brisbane River to swell to its highest level in decades.
“It’s unrelenting. It’s just coming down in buckets."
That's how the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, described the rainfall that has pounded eastern portions of Australia in recent days. The persistent downpours have flooded thousands of properties, prompted evacuations and resulted in at least seven deaths.
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, has been particularly hard-hit, recording its wettest three-day period since weather data started being tracked in the city in 1840 -- an astonishing 24.1 inches (611.6 mm) of rain from Friday morning to Sunday evening, local time. The city's previous rain record for a three-day period was 23.6 inches (600.4 mm) in 1974.
The radar showing intense downpours near and just south of Brisbane, Australia, early Monday morning, local time. (AccuWeather)
The mind-boggling deluge left few areas untouched by floodwaters, with scenes of submerged vehicles common throughout the region. Reuters reported that more than 1,400 homes in Brisbane are at risk to experience flooding, while tens of thousands of power outages have been reported.
Schools throughout the region are closed on Monday, and officials advised residents to work from home to limit the number of people on the roads, which, in some cases, are completely cut off by high water.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Local authorities had a firm message for those who do venture out amid the severe weather.
"Our message is clear: do not cross flooded roadways – if it’s flooded, forget it. The smartest and bravest thing you can do, is back it up and turn around," the Queensland Police Service said on Twitter.
Flooded scenes at Rocklea on Brisbane's Southside, Queensland, Australia, February 27, 2022. AAP Image/Jason O'Brien via REUTERS
The torrent of water swamped local rivers, sending dozens into major flood stage. The Brisbane River is projected to crest around 13 feet (4 meters) Monday morning, local time, which would be the highest level seen on that waterway since 2011, according to the Brisbane Times. The raging water sent debris into boardwalks and eateries that line the river, the news agency said.
A frightening scene emerged on the river as raging floodwaters carried a houseboat and crashed it into a ferry terminal, causing it to sink immediately. A 70-year-old man on board was rescued and sustained no significant injuries, according to The Guardian.
This event has evoked memories of and comparisons to the January 2011 floods that caused widespread damage in Brisbane and killed more than 30 people. During that event, heavy rain was spread out over more than a week and the flooding largely ensued due to rivers swelling after the precipitation had ended, The Guardian reported.
This latest incident has featured significant rainfall over a much shorter period of time. Murrumba Downs, a northern suburb of Brisbane, recorded 2 inches (52 mm) of rain in a mere 30 minutes, while nearby Kippa-Ring was pounded with 5 inches (135 mm) in 90 minutes, the Brisbane Times reported.
Dangers are far from over, AccuWeather meteorologists warn, as the flooding downpours may expand southward this week.
The focus of heavy rainfall will shift into far northeast New South Wales early this week, according to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
By the middle part of the week, torrential downpours could reach the Sydney metro area and heighten the risk of flooding there. Early last week, heavy rain caused a fast-moving current to sweep through Dee Why Lagoon, just north of Sydney, nearly carrying one man out-to-sea were it not for a brave group of surfers that came to the rescue.
Related:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo