17 injured, hundreds of homes damaged after tornado outbreak in Mississippi

At least 14 tornadoes were reported across Mississippi, including three Tornado Emergencies, on Wednesday night.

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Near Brookhaven, Mississippi, a severe storm moved across I-55, bringing down trees that blocked traffic. Damage extended into nearby homes and a trailer park, where fatalities were reported.

At least 17 people were injured after more than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Mississippi late Monday night, leaving widespread damage in multiple counties and prompting large-scale emergency response efforts.

Gov. Tate Reeves said early assessments show significant destruction, particularly in southern parts of the state. In Lamar County, 275 homes and 50 apartment units were damaged or left inaccessible, and 30 roads were closed due to debris. Officials have opened a county shelter and safe room, with support from the American Red Cross.

Damage was also extensive in Lincoln County, where more than 200 homes were impacted. Local emergency management officials reported “major damage” and several injuries, though no fatalities had been confirmed as of Thursday morning. Authorities urged residents to stay off the roads as crews work to clear debris and restore power. The Cajun Navy is deploying additional resources to the area, including a 50-person shelter pod, a 30-kilowatt generator and 10 pallets of supplies.

In neighboring Lawrence County, 12 homes were damaged, and multiple roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines.

State officials cautioned that these figures are preliminary and will likely change as damage assessments continue. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is coordinating response efforts, including debris removal and support for local agencies.

More than 17,000 are without power on Thursday morning in Mississippi.

The storms were fueled by a powerful supercell thunderstorm that produced at least 14 filtered tornado reports across the state. Three tornado emergencies — the most severe type of tornado warning — were issued as the storm moved through populated areas.

Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer captured a wedge tornado near Bude, Mississippi, on Thursday, while a tornado emergency was underway.

Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer captured this video of a large wedge tornado near Bude, Mississippi, on the evening of May 6, as a tornado emergency took effect.

There were 215,695 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in that last 24 hours in the Southeast U.S., according to the AccuWeather Lightning Network.

Check back for updates on this developing story.