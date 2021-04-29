The best storage solutions to finish your spring clean out
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 29, 2021 10:35 AM EDT
Are you late to the spring cleaning party? Don't worry, there's still time to flip your house inside out and remove the clutter you said you'd use but haven't in years.
Once you've filtered your essentials from your junk, the next step is to organize this by finding storage solutions. Now, you might want to keep some of your 'junk,' but keep it out of plain sight.
Luckily, there are various ways to get organized this spring, from stylish bookcases in your living room that can store your blankets in for movie night to entryway organizers that hold up your waxed jacket, umbrellas, and walking boots after a muddy dog walk in a spring shower.
Wayfair's Way Day sales event line up perfectly in time for you to shop for those storage solutions and save your money at the same time. We've gathered the best bargains from the lot to save you time so you can spend more time enjoying the spring weather!
Dawud 64" H x 30" W Metal Ladder Bookcase
$189.99,
$207.99 (9% Off)
From plants and books to boxes or baskets to contain your clutter, keep your home stylish and organized with the Dawud Metal Ladder Bookcase. Featuring a design that beautifully balances an industrial and farmhouse merged metal frame with four shelves made from engineered wood to spruce up your living or dining room. This bookcase requires wall assembly, and it complements the setting more than just a bookshelf pushed against a wall.
Rupert 60" H x 20.6" W Ladder Bookcase (Set of 2)
$155.99 ($78.00 each)
$261.00 (40% Off)
If you can't attach your bookshelf to your walls, this pair of stand-alone Rupert Ladder Bookcases is the perfect alternative. Place them symmetrically on either side of your TV or use them in different rooms. They're made from steel and have a painted black finish. Alternatively, you can choose a white or grey finish. There are four levels, with the shelves made from engineered wood.
Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack
$50.99,
$96.99 (47% Off)
The entryway is the first room in sight as you enter your home, so keep it organized to leave a good impression with your guests and make your home look tidy. This Japanese-inspired Bamboo Entryway Shoe Rack stores up to eight pairs of shoes and can hold your umbrellas neatly. There's enough room to place coffee table books or even a plant to add some green into your hallway.
Parke Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage
$72.99,
$89.99 (19% Off)
Keep your waxed jackets, umbrellas, and walking boots neatly out the way instead of piling up at the front door after a dog walk. This Parke Hall Tree features a bench, so you have somewhere to sit as you lace up your boots. The black frame and stained engineered wood welcome that timeless industrial look into your home, whether this is set up near your front door or in your utility space. There's enough room for the whole family to store their jackets and shoes.
Decorative Storage 43.98" H x 43.98" W Cube Bookcase
$166.99,
$185.99 (10% Off)
This decorative storage cube bookcase is a simple yet effective way of hiding the clutter in your home. Purchase small crates or baskets separately, and mix and match which shelves are used for books and artificial plants and which ones hold these crates. The bookcase comes in various colors: White, Dark Chestnut, Weathered Gray, or Black Walnut, so find which matches your interior style.
Ardina Drawers Storage Bench
$259.99,
$279.99 (7% Off)
The Ardina Drawers Storage Bench is a versatile piece of furniture that you can use in many rooms throughout your home. Whether you need a bench in your hallway to store bits and bobs, a TV stand that can house remotes and blankets, even to store toys in a kids' playroom, this storage bench is the solution to all your storage problems. There are various colors to choose from, and the farmhouse-inspired design brings a warm and homely aesthetic aura to your space.
