Outdoor rugs to transform your patio space
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 10:27 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Everyone loves a bargain, especially when it comes to sprucing up your home and garden. With the days until summer being ticked off in your calendars without a second thought, it's time to get a move on.
One of the easiest and affordable ways to transform your patio space, whether it's where you dine or lounge around, is by adding an outdoor rug. There are many styles to go for, depending on the aura you want to create.
Outdoor rugs are designed to withstand everyday wear-and-tear and are suitable for children and pets that may otherwise get it dirty. To clean, you can lay it on a flat surface and hose it down in your garden, and let it dry in the sun. Naturally, they're stain-resistant, but if you do get markings that don't go away with a bit of water, dab carpet cleaner on it.
Every homeowner looks forward to the Way Day sales, where Wayfair slashes all of their prices across the site. And what better time to buy your outdoor rug?
This year two-day Way Day sales event falls on the 28th - 29th April. We've gathered the best outdoor rugs this Way Day that is worth every dollar. But be warned, they're selling out quick!
Berryville Oriental Teal/Orange Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$47.99,
$119.00 (60% Off)
Imported from Egypt, the Berryville Oriental Area Rug features a sophisticated traditional teal and orange design. It can be used both indoors in your sunroom or outdoors on your patio or decking. To clean, hose down in your garden and allow it to naturally dry in the sunlight on a flat surface. As it's made from polypropylene, it's inherently stain-resistant, making it perfect if you have children or dogs who may make a mess when they're playing in the garden, running in and out of the house.
Buy it here
Barksdale Sand Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$26.99,
$49.05 (45% Off)
Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson for its versatility, Barksdale's Sand Area Rug is made from woven polypropylene. It brings a touch of texture into your space, whether it's outdoors or inside. The solid neutral brown tones make it easier to work in all themes, from tropical, bohemian to traditional suburban and everywhere in between. It looks great near your outdoor patio seating section or underneath your dining table.
Buy it here
Geometric Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$49.99,
$67.00 (25% Off)
Modernize your patio with this charcoal geometric outdoor rug with contrasting white details. The statement piece is the perfect finishing touch to your home. Imported from India and made from polyester and polypropylene, it's naturally stain-resistant and can be easily cleaned with a hose in your garden.
Buy it here
Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$27.99,
$59.00 (53% Off)
Elegant yet casual, this Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Outdoor Rug strikes the perfect balance of well-put-together and relaxing vibe to your backyard. The favorited-by-many iconic sand color rugs for outdoor spaces meet a bold border, available in three colors: charcoal, orange, or blue.
Buy it here
Striped Light Brown/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$39.99
Keep things simple with this striped ivory and white outdoor rug. Bringing the beach vibes to your backyard, this pairs well with wickered furniture, with the sun beaming down, highlighting the wonderful tones the rug features. As it's thin, it will age with the sun, giving it a more casual and aesthetically pleasing worn look over time.
Buy it here
Amanda Floral Green/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$36.99
Amanda Floral Green and ivory outdoor area rug welcomes a tropical aura into your garden. The subtle tones aren't overpowering but are enough to catch your eye. The green pairs beautifully with any palm trees or plants near your patio, tying it all together.
Buy it here
To see more of outdoor rugs in the Way Day sale, click here.
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Outdoor rugs to transform your patio space
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 10:27 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Everyone loves a bargain, especially when it comes to sprucing up your home and garden. With the days until summer being ticked off in your calendars without a second thought, it's time to get a move on.
One of the easiest and affordable ways to transform your patio space, whether it's where you dine or lounge around, is by adding an outdoor rug. There are many styles to go for, depending on the aura you want to create.
Outdoor rugs are designed to withstand everyday wear-and-tear and are suitable for children and pets that may otherwise get it dirty. To clean, you can lay it on a flat surface and hose it down in your garden, and let it dry in the sun. Naturally, they're stain-resistant, but if you do get markings that don't go away with a bit of water, dab carpet cleaner on it.
Every homeowner looks forward to the Way Day sales, where Wayfair slashes all of their prices across the site. And what better time to buy your outdoor rug?
This year two-day Way Day sales event falls on the 28th - 29th April. We've gathered the best outdoor rugs this Way Day that is worth every dollar. But be warned, they're selling out quick!
Berryville Oriental Teal/Orange Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Berryville Oriental Teal/Orange Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$47.99,
$119.00(60% Off)
Imported from Egypt, the Berryville Oriental Area Rug features a sophisticated traditional teal and orange design. It can be used both indoors in your sunroom or outdoors on your patio or decking. To clean, hose down in your garden and allow it to naturally dry in the sunlight on a flat surface. As it's made from polypropylene, it's inherently stain-resistant, making it perfect if you have children or dogs who may make a mess when they're playing in the garden, running in and out of the house.
Buy it here
Barksdale Sand Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Barksdale Sand Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$26.99,
$49.05(45% Off)
Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson for its versatility, Barksdale's Sand Area Rug is made from woven polypropylene. It brings a touch of texture into your space, whether it's outdoors or inside. The solid neutral brown tones make it easier to work in all themes, from tropical, bohemian to traditional suburban and everywhere in between. It looks great near your outdoor patio seating section or underneath your dining table.
Buy it here
Related:
Geometric Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Geometric Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$49.99,
$67.00(25% Off)
Modernize your patio with this charcoal geometric outdoor rug with contrasting white details. The statement piece is the perfect finishing touch to your home. Imported from India and made from polyester and polypropylene, it's naturally stain-resistant and can be easily cleaned with a hose in your garden.
Buy it here
Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$27.99,
$59.00(53% Off)
Elegant yet casual, this Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Outdoor Rug strikes the perfect balance of well-put-together and relaxing vibe to your backyard. The favorited-by-many iconic sand color rugs for outdoor spaces meet a bold border, available in three colors: charcoal, orange, or blue.
Buy it here
Striped Light Brown/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Striped Light Brown/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$39.99
Keep things simple with this striped ivory and white outdoor rug. Bringing the beach vibes to your backyard, this pairs well with wickered furniture, with the sun beaming down, highlighting the wonderful tones the rug features. As it's thin, it will age with the sun, giving it a more casual and aesthetically pleasing worn look over time.
Buy it here
Amanda Floral Green/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Amanda Floral Green/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$36.99
Amanda Floral Green and ivory outdoor area rug welcomes a tropical aura into your garden. The subtle tones aren't overpowering but are enough to catch your eye. The green pairs beautifully with any palm trees or plants near your patio, tying it all together.
Buy it here
To see more of outdoor rugs in the Way Day sale, click here.Report a Typo