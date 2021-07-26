Want a trendy chair to relax in this summer? Say hello the egg chair
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 26, 2021 9:30 AM EDT

Egg chairs, like hammocks, make for a great way to relax on a warm summer's day. Unlike hammocks, they take up less space and are much easier to incorporate into your patio area.
As the name suggests, egg chairs are shaped like an egg and provide a cocoon-like feel to them that gives a comforting feeling for you to wind down in and enjoy a glass of wine or get through your ever-growing reading list.
There's plenty of styles to choose from, whether your interior or patio is modern, bohemian, or industrial -- we've gathered a great selection of egg chairs egg chair perfect for you recluse to after a tiring day.
Better Homes & Gardens Lantis Patio Wicker Hanging Chair with Stand and Blue Cushion
Walmart
$329.99
The Lantis Patio Wicker hanging chair comes with a durable steel frame and UV-treated, gray powder-coated stand, and a blue all-weather cushion. The modern rustic design works well both indoors and outdoors, so in the winter months, you can bring it into your sunroom and use it all year round.
Buy it here
Mahaffey Hanging Egg Swing Chair
Wayfair
$549.99,
$606.15 (9% Off)
The Mahaffey Hanging Egg Swing Chair is perfect to attach to a sturdy branch, in your porch, from a beam, or from a stand. It's stylish and durable and is made with a steel frame wrapped in polyethylene rattan resin wicker to resemble boho chic.
Buy it here
Rusnak Swing Chair with Stand
Wayfair
$519.99,
$687.15 (24% Off)
The Rusnak Swing Chair comes with everything you need to set up the ultimate snug. Including the stand and a mountainous amount of cushions to sink into, there'll be nowhere else you'd rather spend your evenings. It features a nylon rope chair back which strikes an industrial and boho charm to your outdoor space.
Buy it here
Barton Premium Hanging Egg Swing Chair UV-Resistant Fluffy Cushion Patio Seating, Blue
Walmart
$259.95,
$699.95
Suitable for a more edgy or modern space, the premium hanging chair has an overarching stand that feels very abstract, that contrasts well against the super soft and fluffy-looking cushions and headrest. It's also easy to assemble, just follow the instructions, and, with two people, it'll take no time.
Buy it here
Wolsingham Swing Chair with Stand
Wayfair
$469.99
Set this swing chair in your sunroom, on your patio, or in a snug for the perfect and most comfortable seat in the house. It's supported by a durable steel stand. The egg chair comes with cushions and a headrest, which you can choose the colors of to match your interior or exterior style.
Buy it here
