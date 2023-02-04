The ultimate weather-inspired 6-pack to celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day

These weather-themed beers have been compiled for those looking to cheer on their favorite weatherperson.

Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson's Day, which is a day to recognize the people who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water and climate forecasts.

Weather and beer have always been closely tied together. Many breweries around the world produce seasonal beers that closely match the weather. From dark winter warmers during the cold months to crisp and light lagers during the warm summer months. Fall is one of the most popular times for seasonal beers as pumpkin, and spiced ales fill the shelves.

This winter, there are many weather-inspired beers readily available to help you honor your favorite weatherperson. Here are a few selections that will round out the ultimate Weatherperson’s Day six-pack.

Dogfish Head Brewing Citrus Squall, Golden Ale

Just as dry January ends, Dogfish Head Craft Brewing is bringing February in like a lion with a new weather-centered brew called Citrus Squall. This revolutionary offering from the brewer in Milton, Delaware, is the "perfect storm" of a double golden ale and a Paloma cocktail.

Citrus Squall combines the flavors of citrus from the hops in beer with grapefruit juice and lime of the popular Paloma cocktail. Dogfish Head Brewing, which also has its own distillery, is known for the enveloping pushing beers and cocktails.

Dogfish founder Sam Calagione, an avid paddleboarder, follows weather forecasts closely before heading out on his paddleboard every morning. He said it's where he does his most creative thinking.

"You don’t want to get caught out there in the rain or when the water is rough, I’ve lost one too many iPhones to the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal," Calagione said.

Victory Brewing Cold Front, Cold IPA

Cold IPAs are a relatively new style to hit the craft beer market. This style of IPA is fermented at much lower temperatures than a standard IPA, which makes them crisp and clean, much like a lager.

Cold Front is brewed with Mosaic, Chinook and Amarillo hops, which gives a gust of pineapple, orange and grapefruit. It seems consumers are warming to the cold IPA due to them being more approachable and drinkable.

Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA, Double Dry-Hopped IPA

This winter seasonal from Sierra Nevada, the brewery that practically invented the Pale Ale, is a double dry-hopped IPA. Powder Day will plow you over with tropical flavor. Hops are shoveled into this brew during the fermentation process, which is packed with fresh lupulin powder. So whether you are looking to hit the slopes or just hang by the fire, this hop-forward brew will go down easy.

Sam Adams Cold Snap, White Ale

This White Ale was introduced back in 2014 when most winter seasonals were darker beers. However, Cold Snap was light and citrusy, a departure from traditional winter releases. Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch said at the time he wanted a beer that would signify warmer days to come.

Fast forward to 2023, when Cold Snap became the official beer of Groundhog Day. The brewery offered a free Cold Snap to all if Phil saw his shadow, predicting an early spring. It looks like that optimism for warmer weather continues with Cold Snap right into Weatherperson Day.

Troegs Blizzard of Hops, Winter IPA

This Winter IPA is a storm of hoppy citrus and pine notes and is a tribute to hop growers worldwide. Troegs also produces a Double Blizzard IPA for a little more adventurous winter beer drinkers. Troegs Independent Brewing, located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has made a huge commitment to sustainability. The brewery supports local farmers when possible and recently installed 1,600 new solar panels, which provide up to 20% of its energy needs.

BrewDog Tornado Joe, Non-Alcoholic Coffee Ale

We needed to include at least one non-alcoholic option on this list since it is one of the fastest-growing segments of the beer industry. Tornado Joe is a non-alcoholic coffee cream ale featuring Thunderkiss coffee (also weather-related). BrewDog brewed coarse ground and whole bean coffee to create a dark, rich coffee aroma and flavor, which sits alongside a light creamy vanilla sweetness.

With only 36 calories per can, this NA brew is more health-conscious than typical full-strength ABV beers. Oddly enough, BrewDog first gained worldwide attention back in 2009 by brewing the world’s strongest beer called Tactical Nuclear Penguin.

Editor's note: Please drink responsibly and avoid consuming alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

