Pick the right hat for all your summertime activities
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 3:48 PM EDT
If you don't keep yourself protected from the sun you can quite easily feel unwell or even suffer from serious heat-related issues, which is why it's important to stay hydrated throughout the day, wear sunscreen, and stay in the shade.
If you're camping, running errands, or working in the garden, you can't always stick to the shade, and sometimes you want to get a suntan and read while still protecting your head and the back of your neck from sun.
A hat designed especially for the warmer seasons, made from a breathable material and with a big enough brim to shelter the sun from your face is vital to have knocking about your closet.
Whether it's a cap perfect for training, a straw hat for picnics, or a fishing bucket hat, we've gathered a great range of hats to keeps the sun off your face this season.
$38
Whether you're training for your couch to 5K, or need a hat to block the sun out of your eyes as you're running errands, this AIRFLEX cap is designed with a lightweight performance fabric and features smart details throughout.
'Provence 12' Packable Raffia Hat
$188.24
There's a reason straw hats are always the hat of choice in countries with a warmer climate, and it's not just because they're stylish and look great with a summer dress, but they keep the sun out of your face and back of the neck. This particular straw raffia sun hat is hand-crocheted, with an inner neoprene band for comfort. It has a 22-inc inner circumference and a 4 ½-inch brim width, and it's also rollable and packable.
License to Train Women’s Hat
$42
Designed to be on the move, Lululemon's License to Train Surround Stretch Luxtreme cap is comfortable and distraction-free, you'll forget you're even wearing it. The fabric is moisture-wicking and has four-way stretch capabilities with a cool and smooth-to-touch feeling. It even features LYCRA fiber for stretch and shape retention.
WOMEN UV PROTECTION ADJUSTABLE CAPELINE HATŸ
$19.90
Suitable for the beach, park, outside a coffee shop, and everywhere between. featuring a cute shape, Uniqlo's Capeline HATŸ features a sharply tilted brim to keep your cheeks, ears, and forehead covered from the harsh sun.
SUNSIOM Mens Sun Hat Bucket Fishing Hiking Cap Wide Brim UV Protection Hat
$9.99
This bestseller is perfect for hitting the trails or winding down on a camping chair with a book. Featuring a wide brim and made from 100% polyester, the UV rays are kept away from your face as you trek in the hills. The cap circumference measures about 22 inches. It even has a mesh in the upper section to allow the breeze to keep you cool.
