Must-have summer fashion pieces on sale this Memorial Day
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 29, 2021 3:11 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Summer is unofficially here, and because it's Memorial Day weekend, there are plenty of sales going on, which makes it the perfect time to scope out your summer wardrobe for 2021.
As with every year, new trends come and go, and others stick around for generations, which is why we've carefully selected a great range of tees, dresses, sunglasses, jackets and more, that don't have an expiry date, so you can get more wear for your dollar.
Whatever the occasion this summer, check out these staple pieces you must add to your wardrobe this season.
Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
$149.98,
$188.00
Perfect for evenings by the campfire or slightly breezy summer days, this trucker jacket is easy to corporate into your summer outfit with a handy pair of Levis 501s.

Cruisers - Tortoise
Huckberry
$31.98,
$45.00
Stay stylish and keep the sun out of our eyes. Whether you're cruising with the roof down in a '69 Mustang or cooking a feast on a barbecue, a pair of sleek shades is an essential summer purchase.

Prana Hybridizer Shorts
Zappos
$67.50,
$75.00
Not only are these fashionable shorts, but they are. super practical too. The land-and-water functionality wicks away moisture on hotter days, while the breathable and lightweight material makes them the perfect throw-on pair of shorts to rock with a graphic tee or polo shirt.

Oakley Icon TN Protect Recycled Polo
Zappos
$49.50,
$55.00
Made of a lightweight 160-gsm fabric and capable of wicking moisture from your body, this bold Oakley polo shirt strikes the perfect balance between casual and looking well put together.

JEN7 Straight Crop & Roll Jeans
Zappos
$89.10,
$99.00
Nothing says summer is here better than a pair of straight-legged cropped white denim jeans. You can wear it with a cute floral crop top or an oversized vintage tee. They also go with sandals, trainers for more casual events, or heels for dinner.

Levi's® Womens Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Zappos
$47.82,
$79.50
Levis' iconic Ex-Boyfriend trucker denim jackets never go out of style. You can get creative by sewing patches or embroidery patterns into it. Throw it over your shoulder as you head out for a picnic -- you can wear it with shorts, dresses, or any other summer outfits you have in mind.

Sleeveless Fit & Flare Jersey Dress for Women
Old Navy
$15.00,
$29.99
This well-fitting dress is tapered across the body but flares below the hips providing a flowy look perfect for the summer. The light summery blue looks perfect for picnic dates.

Tiered Embroidered Maxi Swing Sundress for Women
Old Navy
$36.00,
$44.99
Sundress season is back, and this embroidered maxi dress will be a favorite for many. With tonal textures of floral patterns throughout, and a tiered structure on the soft-washed lightweight woven cotton and rayon blend, it will be hard to top this maxidress this season.

