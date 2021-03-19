Stay healthy by growing your own 'immunity garden'
Published Mar. 19, 2021 10:26 AM EDT
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
In 2021, the importance of wellbeing and a healthy immune system will be more top of mind than ever. And the more colors on your plate, the better off you’ll be.
Planting a garden full of vibrant vegetables fosters a diverse diet loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that support your immune system, while a dazzling medley of squash, radishes and tomatoes adds appetizing eye candy to your garden and your salad bowl.
The colors of your vegetables reflect the different phytonutrients and antioxidants inside. That’s why multi-hued meals give you more health benefits and disease-fighting power than monochromatic ones. Try growing the following nutrient-rich vegetables – selected by Burpee GardenCast experts – to color your 2021 diet.
Grow the Rainbow
Tomato, Bodacious Hybrid
Large, round, vibrant, disease-resistant tomatoes deliver the sweetness of life straight from garden to table.
Bodacious Hyprid. Photo credit: Burpee
Radish, Royal Purple
Plump and round as a globe, ‘Royal Purple’ combines sweet-mild flavor and firm flesh—a cruncher’s delight.
Radish, Royal purple. Photo credit: Burpee
Swiss Chard, Fordhook Giant
HEIRLOOM. Dark green, thick, tender leaves. Heavy yield even in hot weather.
Swiss Chard, Fordhook Giant. Photo Credit: Burpee
Squash, Winter, Hasta La Pasta Hybrid
Just 6-8 inches long and 4-5 inches across, a single squash is perfect for a family meal.
Winter, Hasta La Pasta Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
Broccoli, Sun King Hybrid
Tight blue-green heads stand up against the heat of summer.
Broccoli, Sun King, Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
Pepper, Sweet, Big Daddy Hybrid
Gigantic. Gorgeous. Great-tasting.
Pepper, Sweet, Big Daddy Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
EXPERT TIP
“Planting an Immunity Garden right in your own backyard will do a world of good. It offers unlimited access to nutrient-dense vegetables that help support your overall health and wellbeing. Tomatoes are a great example – they are rich in vitamin C, which plays a vital role in a healthy immune system.” – Marisa Moore, Registered Dietitian
Don't forget to download the free AccuWeather app to stay up-to-the-minute on the weather as you kick off your gardening adventure.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Stay healthy by growing your own 'immunity garden'
Published Mar. 19, 2021 10:26 AM EDT
Sponsored Content
AccuWeather partnered with the Burpee seed company to show you exciting ways to inspire your backyard creativity.
In 2021, the importance of wellbeing and a healthy immune system will be more top of mind than ever. And the more colors on your plate, the better off you’ll be.
Planting a garden full of vibrant vegetables fosters a diverse diet loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that support your immune system, while a dazzling medley of squash, radishes and tomatoes adds appetizing eye candy to your garden and your salad bowl.
The colors of your vegetables reflect the different phytonutrients and antioxidants inside. That’s why multi-hued meals give you more health benefits and disease-fighting power than monochromatic ones. Try growing the following nutrient-rich vegetables – selected by Burpee GardenCast experts – to color your 2021 diet.
Photo Credit: Burpee
Grow the Rainbow
Tomato, Bodacious Hybrid
Large, round, vibrant, disease-resistant tomatoes deliver the sweetness of life straight from garden to table.
Bodacious Hyprid. Photo credit: Burpee
Radish, Royal Purple
Plump and round as a globe, ‘Royal Purple’ combines sweet-mild flavor and firm flesh—a cruncher’s delight.
Radish, Royal purple. Photo credit: Burpee
Swiss Chard, Fordhook Giant
HEIRLOOM. Dark green, thick, tender leaves. Heavy yield even in hot weather.
Swiss Chard, Fordhook Giant. Photo Credit: Burpee
Squash, Winter, Hasta La Pasta Hybrid
Just 6-8 inches long and 4-5 inches across, a single squash is perfect for a family meal.
Winter, Hasta La Pasta Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
Broccoli, Sun King Hybrid
Tight blue-green heads stand up against the heat of summer.
Broccoli, Sun King, Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
Pepper, Sweet, Big Daddy Hybrid
Gigantic. Gorgeous. Great-tasting.
Pepper, Sweet, Big Daddy Hybrid. Photo credit: Burpee
EXPERT TIP
“Planting an Immunity Garden right in your own backyard will do a world of good. It offers unlimited access to nutrient-dense vegetables that help support your overall health and wellbeing. Tomatoes are a great example – they are rich in vitamin C, which plays a vital role in a healthy immune system.” – Marisa Moore, Registered Dietitian
Don't forget to download the free AccuWeather app to stay up-to-the-minute on the weather as you kick off your gardening adventure.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo