Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours

Firefighters from multiple nearby towns responded to help get the passengers back to earth during a festival in Wisconsin.

(UPI) -- A ride malfunction at a Wisconsin festival left eight passengers stranded upside down for more than four hours.

Scott Brass captured video at the Forest County Festival when the Fireball ride, which features looping track, malfunctioned and left eight passengers stuck upside down high up in the air.

Firefighters from multiple nearby towns responded to help get the passengers back to earth.

All of the passengers were safely brought down and were examined by ambulance crews.

Firefighters said a mechanical failure was to blame for the stalled ride. They said it had recently been inspected by the state of Wisconsin.